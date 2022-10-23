Apple Suppliers Reportedly Preparing for Launch of New MacBook Pros Ahead of Rumored October Event – MacRumors

Apple’s suppliers are reportedly preparing to produce and ship Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which are expected to feature M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips.



According to DigiTimes, suppliers within Apple’s Mac supply chain are preparing for shipments of upcoming MacBook Pros by slowing down production on existing Macs. DigiTimes notes that Apple’s suppliers are similarly ramping down production on the first-generation AirPods Pro following the second-generation’s announcement last week.

Apple is expected to update its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the yet-to-be-announced ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips sometime in the near future. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is planning an event next month that will be Mac and iPad-focused. Gurman has said that the development of the updated machines is well underway and could see a launch as soon as this fall.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch models are expected to retain the same design as the models announced in October 2021 but with the added performance and power efficiency of the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips. The chips are expected to be based on the 5nm process and will likely have increased GPU core counts and RAM compared to their M1 equivalents.

Other than updated MacBook Pros, Apple could also be planning to announce an updated Mac mini with ‌the ‌M2‌‌ chip, new iPad Pro models, and potentially the Apple silicon Mac Pro at an event next month.

