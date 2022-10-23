The state of Solana [SOL] after this 100 billion breakthrough – AMBCrypto News

Ethereum staking rewards hit an all time low but there may be a solution in sight

Solana [SOL] has joined the league of blockchains that have done over a billion transactions. According to the information from its official website, the SOL ecosystem was able to reach the milestone, thanks to the power of 2,011 validator notes. Also, these transactions were completed in an average of 3,448seconds.

However, this landmark might not amuse some parts of the crypto ecosystem. This is because the Solana blockchain had been keeping Ethereum [ETH] on its heels per a recent report.

It even went as far as surpassing it in daily transactions. All of these have occurred within a network that was launched in 2019. So what else has been happening on the blockchain?

Looking at its place in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), DeFi Llama showed that Solana’s Total Value Locked (TVL), was $1.29 billion. According to the TVL aggregator, the current value was a 2.31% increase from the last 24 hours with Solend, a lending protocol dominating.

Additionally, it may seem that the Solana chain was not performing as badly as portrayed by some corners, especially as this came after the positives of its second quarter report.

Source: Santiment

How about the SOL price? Well, it has not been a walk in the park lately as SOL shredded 1.31% in the last 24 hours while trading at $31.82.

Despite increasing up to $33 during the previous day, SOL’s current momentum was favorable on the downside.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which was at 45.87 revealed that SOL wasn’t strong enough to sustain its previous buying momentum at 56.66. As such, moving in the bearish direction was expected. However, the current momentum was closer to being neutral than having sellers in control.

Source: TradingView

As per its NFT data, it seemed like the department continued massively to the milestone. Based on CryptoSlam report, Solana NFTs recorded an 11.50% increase in the past day.

This increase totaled the transactions to $3,153,288 at press time. With over 11,000 buyers and 54,000 transactions, SOL showed that it was still a force to reckon with in the space.

Source: CryptoSlam

As for its on-chain performance, SOL has been swinging both sides. While development activity was no sweet tale to tell, the volume over the last few days has not been bad.

Santiment data indicated that Solana’s volume went as high as 1.31 billion as of 22 September. But at the time of this writing, it had decreased to 834.74 million.

Source: Santiment

Ser Suzuki Shillsalot has 8 years of experience working as a Senior Investigative journalist at The SpamBot Times. He completed a two-hour course in journalism from a popular YouTube video and was one of the few to give it a positive rating. Shillsalot’s writings mainly focus on shilling his favourite cryptos and trolling anyone who disagrees with him. P.S – There is a slight possibility the profile pic is AI-generated. You see, this account is primarily used by our freelancer writers and they wish to remain anonymous. Wait, are they Satoshi? :/

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

