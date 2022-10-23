Invest In Moshnake, Shiba Inu, and Fantom For A 20x Potential In November | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

The use of blockchain and decentralized ledger technology has forever altered the banking and finance industries. Accessibility to diverse financial and investment instruments has never been easier thanks to concepts such as digital payments, smart contracts, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

If you’re just getting started with cryptocurrency, Moshnake (MSH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Fantom (FTM) could provide a quick and convenient beginning place for crypto-based gains. In this article, we will outline why Moshnake (MSH) is a great option for investors and gamers.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the cryptocurrency market’s second-largest meme coin. It is dubbed the Dogecoin (DOGE) killer since both currencies used a dog-like meme avatar as part of their marketing approach. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency with three native tokens: SHIB, LEASH, and BONE. BONE is its governance token, LEASH is its ecosystem reward token, and SHIB is its valid utility token for transactions.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) platform encourages dog-inspired artists from across the world to participate in the “creative Shiba movement” by bringing their SHIBA INU community further into the NFT market. SHIBA INU has also launched an Amazon Smile campaign to raise funds to help the Shiba Inu Rescue Association care for real, living Shiba Inu pets.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to prominence after Vitalik Buterin notoriously destroyed his portion of the SHIB supply, after previously being merely one meme coin among many. Ryoshi had granted Buterin 50% of the SHIB supply, declaring that Shiba Inu would be alright “as long as Vitalik doesn’t rug us.”

ShibSwap enables individuals to exchange tokens without any help from brokers or counterparties. It also has a liquidity pool, staking functionality, and a governance mechanism.

Finally, ShibSwap features among the most user-friendly structures, as well as a variety of functionalities that are appealing to its consumers.

Fantom (FTM) is a highly scalable DeFi-focused smart contract platform. Developers favor this platform because of its transaction speed, which can be as quick as two seconds. While competing smart contract platforms have lags and inconsistencies, Fantom (FTM) is quick, dependable, and cost-effective. It comes as no surprise that it is attracting an increasing number of users and developers.

This open-source blockchain is not just quick and cheap, but it is also Ethereum-compatible, which makes it appealing to Web3 developers. Fantom (FTM) is aiming to issue upgrades and modifications to attain a level of decentralization, scalability, dependability, and throughput that is comparable to Web3.

At the start of 2022, Fantom (FTM) was the third-largest DeFi technology by total value locked (TVL), with TVL for Fantom-based DeFi initiatives increasing by 52% during the third week of January. The platform also hopes to grow its NFT sector, which is now very small. Fantom, on the other hand, has low-cost yet scalable capabilities that are ideal for NFT market expansion.

Fantom (FTM) successfully launched after raising $40 million, and the price surged. A crucial lesson for any aspiring cryptocurrency investor. Find the next large project as soon as possible. Many investors were taken off guard because they didn’t invest in the project early enough, resulting in massive losses.



Moshnake (MSH) is a remarkable revolution in the field of cryptocurrency gaming. Moshnake (MSH) has built a crypto platform where old and new fans of the iconic Snake game can play and earn at the same time, thanks to the transformation that blockchain brings to online gaming.

The new cryptocurrency, which is based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, is simple to use and allows users to generate Moshnake (MSH) NFTs. Moshnake (MSH) developers provided a competitive platform to foster inter-player competitions backed by its community-based users to satisfy gamers’ experience.

Moshnake (MSH) works on two tokens: Moshnake Token (MSH), which serves as the governance token, and Venom (VEN), which serves as the in-game purchase token. Moshnake (MSH) also provides its users with a fast, inexpensive, and ecologically responsible platform, as well as integrating centralized exchange (CEX).

With the introduction of blockchain technology and the creation of numerous cryptocurrencies, many use cases have aided in the growth of the value of digital assets as a whole.

With its gaming use case, Moshnake (MSH) is undeniably a blockbuster for the blockchain gaming sector and the next big crypto on the coin market.



For Information On Moshnake (MSH):

Website: https://moshnake.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/moshnakeToken

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2022 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source