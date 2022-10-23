Why are Meme Tokens so Popular? A look at Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & Big Eyes | Mint – Mint

In this article, we will look at these three tokens and try to understand just what it is about them that makes them so popular

First used in Richard Dawkins’ seminal text ‘A Selfish Gene’, a meme describes a cultural idea that is passed along and warped over time, becoming a part of international cultural practices in various forms. An Internet meme is much the same, albeit on a far smaller scale.

Meme tokens like Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin have integrated the concept of Internet memes with cryptocurrency, creating an entire economy based on online jokes, trends, and community.

In this article, we will look at these three tokens and try to understand just what it is about them that makes them so popular.

Dogecoin Demystifies Cryptocurrency

The first meme token to enter the crypto market came in the form of Dogecoin, which launched back in 2013. In the beginning, the aim of Dogecoin was to simply make a fun meme token, removing the seriousness so often associated with crypto and crypto trading at the time. This was done by taking the at-the-time popular Doge meme image and making it the token icon of the project.

In doing this, Dogecoin was able to combine the financial potentials of cryptocurrency with the Internet’s love of meme culture, making it an easy jumping-on point for new crypto users. Between these aspects and others such as celebrity endorsement, Dogecoin was able to become a major player in the crypto scene, currently being the 10th most successful crypto in terms of market capitalization.

Shiba Inu Reimagines Dogecoin For Today’s Internet

Dubbed ‘The Dogecoin Killer’, Shiba Inus’s entrance onto the crypto scene was unexpected and explosive, soaring the market capitalization charts at lightning speed. This was made possible in a variety of ways.

Firstly, as a meme token directly inspired by Dogecoin, Shiba Inu entered the market with a preexisting audience. Secondly, by utilising social media platforms like Twitter regularly, Shiba Inu was able to cultivate and grow this audience, doing so by building a sense of community amongst token holders and those interested in the project.

Secondly, by keeping the imagery of Dogecoin while removing the specific Doge image, Shiba Inu was able to make a token that seems far less dated, instead using a custom cartoon of a Shiba Inu dog as their token icon. The icon is cute and timeless, providing a unique charm to draw in users.

All of this, combined with stunts involving personalities such as VitalikButerin, pushed Shiba Inu further than anyone could have imagined, with the project now sitting firmly in the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

How will Big Eyes Coin fare?

Big Eyes Coin Disrupts The Formula

As a direct polar opposite of meme tokens like Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin is a meme token on a mission to shake up the status quo. The cat-themed, goal-driven project is ambitious in its goals, but with $3.3 Million raised and the project now in its third presale stage, its ambitions are not ones completely unreachable.

Big Eyes Coin is making a name for itself by doing things that other meme tokens are not. This is being done in several ways.

Firstly, one of the biggest complaints launched against meme tokens is that they lack use or utility, especially at launch. That, due to being memes and being built on hype, the tokens themselves are worthless, giving the projects little longevity. This is something that Big Eyes Coin has actively fought against.

Big Eyes Coin is fighting this notion by giving their token utility and giving the community goals that can be achieved via engagement with the Big Eyes Coin economy. One such example is via their charity drive, which will see 5% of BIG tokens donated to ocean charities. The higher the value of BIG, the higher the value of the donation, encouraging users to get involved in the project for a good cause.

Secondly, Big Eyes Coin is defying meme token expectations simply by making their mascot more than just a cartoon. Big Eyes, the project’s mascot, comes equipped with a backstory, a personality, and goals- he is a fully fleshed-out character, with which the Big Eyes Coin team plans to expand with the creation of additional media.

Compare this to the Shiba Inu dog- who is he? Why does he, personally, want to go to the moon?

It is a simple yet effective change, and one that gives Big Eyes Coin an excellent opportunity to grow a large and loyal following.

Want to find out more? Then check out the link below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source