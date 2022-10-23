New HBO Max shows and movies: What’s new on HBO Max in May 2022? – Hidden Remote

BRAZIL – 2021/10/06: In this photo illustration the HBO Max logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The streaming platform HBO Max is one of our favorite streaming services here at Hidden Remote, and our readers agree that HBO Max does beat its competition when it comes to quality. That said, now that we have started a new month, we’re all excited to stream new HBO Max shows and movies. Not sure what’s headed our way? Not a problem, we’re here to help! Below, we share a quick list of what’s new on HBO Max in May 2022.

With the summer season right around the corner, we need new content to watch now more than ever. But this won’t be an issue if you have HBO and HBO Max. Great returning and new shows are already streaming, but the platform is not done giving us content.

Now, let’s dive in! Here’s our quick list of HBO Max shows and movies coming in May 2022, from Hacks, The Staircase, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and more!

The documentary George Carlin’s American Dream also premieres in May, but the premiere date has yet to be announced. Pause season 2 also drops sometime this month. Need more to watch? Barry season 3 premiered on HBO (with episodes also streaming on HBO Max at the same time) in late April and will be dropping episodes through May. If you missed the first two seasons, stream them now on HBO Max. We also recommend The Flight Attendant season 2 and the miniseries We Own This City.

From this list, what will you be streaming on HBO Max this month? Did we miss any great HBO Max shows or movies that are coming out soon? Are there any you believe we should add to the list?

