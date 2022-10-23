watchOS 9.1 beta 3 now available to developers, here’s what’s new – 9to5Mac

September 27

José Adorno

– Sep. 27th 2022 10:23 am PT

@joseadorno

Apple is now seeding watchOS 9.1 beta 3 to developers. This build comes alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS Ventura, and tvOS. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch.



Today’s build is 20S5055e. Apple doesn’t disclose what’s new with watchOS 9.1, but watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software in years.

Now that watchOS 9 doesn’t support Apple Watch Series 3 anymore, the operating system revamps old Watch Faces, while adding four new ones. With these new faces, Apple makes them look better on bigger displays. In addition, the company added QWERTY keyboard support for more languages for the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 and new QuickType technology with watchOS 9.

watchOS 9 also brings a significant update to the Workout app with a lot of new features for people who love to exercise. For runners, there’s a new Workout Views where they just need to turn the Digital Crown in order to see lots of metrics, which are available during the run:

Apple is also improving the Sleep app with watchOS 9 by now bringing more sleep data alongside a new Medications app that helps you track all the pills and vitamins you take every day.

If you spot any changes in watchOS 9.1 beta 3 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

