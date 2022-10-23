Bitcoin Takes The Lead, Drags Ethereum, Dogecoin Lower: What Happened? – Bitcoin (BTC/USD) – Benzinga

Bitcoin BTC/USD began a sharp decline at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Dogecoin DOGE/USD followed suit.

On Friday, Benzinga called out that a bullish or bearish break was likely to occur Tuesday because Bitcoin was nearing the apex of a symmetrical triangle pattern, which the apex crypto consolidated over the Labor Day long weekend.

After breaking down from the triangle, Bitcoin plunged almost 4%, Dogecoin plummeted almost 5%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was holding up relatively stronger, sliding about 1% lower.

A bearish day in the general markets didn’t help the situation, with the S&P 500 showing early signs of indecision before beginning to decline about 0.6%.

The bearish action in the stock market and the crypto sector likely came as a disappointment to many retail traders who hoped the onset of the fall trading period may bring big money back to their trading desks for a bullish finish to the third quarter.

Below is a look at the three crypto charts.

The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin began trading in a symmetrical triangle pattern on Aug. 28, making a series of lower highs and higher lows as volatility decreased and the daily trading range tightened. The break down from the triangle has set the crypto into a new downtrend, with the most recent lower high formed on Monday at $20,060 and a new low formed on Tuesday.

The Ethereum Chart: The wedge Benzinga called out on Ethereum Friday widened over the weekend, and on Tuesday the crypto tested the bottom ascending trendline of the newly drawn pattern and held the area as support. The relative strength could be due to Ethereum’s upcoming merge date.

The Dogecoin Chart: Dogecoin broke down from a sideways trading pattern Tuesday on higher-than-average volume, which indicates the bears may have gripped control. On Tuesday afternoon, Dogecoin’s volume on Coinbase was measuring in at about 227,000 compared to the 10-day average of 195,444.

The eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) on Dogecoin’s chart have begun to curl downward, which may suggest the two EMAs will continue to guide the crypto lower. Bullish traders will want to see the eight-day EMA regained as support, which happened breifly on Tuesday morning before the crypto rejected the $0.065 level.

