Stimulus update 2022: $300 direct one-time payments being sent out in Hawaii – Washington Examiner

Hawaii residents are set to receive one-time direct payments of up to $300 in the coming weeks as part of the state’s constitutional refund given to each resident who files an income tax return for the previous fiscal year.

Recipients will accept payments through direct deposit or paper check over the coming days, as state officials are set to begin distributing payments next week. The amount each person will receive as part of the refund is determined by the person’s filing status, adjusted gross income, and the number of claimed exemptions, according to the Hawaii government.

“It is my hope that the $300 million in tax refunds being distributed so far, bring some relief to the hardworking people of the State of Hawaii who were hit hard by the pandemic,” said Gov. David Ige (D-HI) in a statement.

Single taxpayers earning an annual income of under $100,000 will receive one-time payments of $300, with single taxpayers with a higher gross income receiving $100. Married couples who filed joint returns and have federal adjusted gross incomes of under $200,000 are also set to receive $300 as part of their one-time payments, whereas those who earn more than that will receive $100.

The first round of distributions is set to be received on or before Sept. 12, with two additional distribution dates scheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, according to the governor’s office. In total, the state will issue 303,000 direct deposit refunds and 250,000 paper refunds.

