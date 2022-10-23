All the best movies and shows to stream in April 2022 in Canada – etalk

April is here and that means it’s time to spring into some new titles. History buffs will be excited for several dramas landing on Crave this month, including A Very British Scandal, The First Lady and Gaslit.

For those in the mood for some lighter fare, Judd Apatow’s latest comedy The Bubble is debuting in April, as is the third season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Want something a little left of center? Check out the new anthology series Roar, as well as the highly anticipated The Man Who Fell To Earth, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney and Bill Nighy.

Check out the full list of what’s streaming in April.

Set in the near future, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers plays Niska, a mother who is forced to join a Cree vigilante group in order to rescue her daughter Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart), who has been captured by the military and sent to a forced education camp. Up for 11 Canadian Screen Awards, Night Raiders will be available on Crave in English, French and Cree.

Watch on April 1 on Crave.

Judd Apatow turned Covid-19 into inspiration for his latest comedy about a group of actors who habe have been sequestered on a film studio lot and hotel as they attempt to finish an action movie at the outset of the pandemic. Apatow’s The Bubble stars his wife Leslie Mann and their daughter Iris Apatow, as well as Keegan Michael-Key, Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, David Duchovny, Benedict Cumberbatch, Fred Armisen, Kate McKinnon and more.

Watch on April 1 on Netflix.

It’s difficult to talk about professional skateboarding without mentioning Tony Hawk, but the superstar athlete hasn’t always been the golden boy of the deck. Hawk’s tumultuous relationship with his beloved sport is examined in a new documentary from HBO, which features unprecedented access to Hawk and those who know him best, including his family, friends and peers.

Watch on April 5 on Crave.

Tokyo Vice stars West Side Story’s Ansel Elgort as American journalist Jake Adelstein, who in the 1990s did a deep dive into Japan’s secretive policing and criminal world, two sectors that sometimes blurred the lines of distinction. The eight-episode crime drama, which also stars Ken Watanabe, is based loosely on actual events and was filmed on location in Japan.

Watch on April 7 on Crave.

From the writers who brought us Game of Thrones comes a totally unrelated film. Battle of the Bands’ films continue to be an underdog story that viewers love and in Metal Lords, this topic gets a harder edge. Throw up your horn fingers, it’s time to rock high school.

Watch on April 8 on Netflix.

Chris Pine and Thandie Newton star as CIA intelligence officers and former lovers who find themselves reunited when an old case is reopened. Convinced there was a mole in their department that led to a tragedy years before, the pair soon begin suspecting each other and realize no one can be trusted.

All The Old Knives is based on Olen Steinhauer’s book and also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

Watch on April 8 on Prime Video.

The hilarious Emmy-nominated series A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its third season on April 8. Creator and show star Robin Thede is back with her all-star gang of comedians to deliver laughs when we need them the most. Cast members Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend will be joined this season by a massive lineup of guests, including Wanda Sykes, Ava DuVernay, David Alan Grier, Jay Pharoah, Wayne Brady and Jemele Hill.

Watch on April 8 on Crave.

Featuring one of the best casts we’ve seen all year, Roar is the upcoming anthology series about how easy it is to be a woman. JK. Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Fivel Stewart, Meera Syal, Kara Howard and Merritt Wever star in the dark and groundbreaking series that takes women’s stories and turns up the absurd…and the brilliance.

Watch on April 15 on Apple TV.

Josh Brolin plays a rancher named Royal Abbott in the new Prime Video series Outer Range, which is part drama, part sci-fi, and a whole lot of entertaining. The Abbott family is still reeling from the disappearance of one of their own when supernatural events begin occurring near their land. A quarrel with a neighboring family causes tense stand offs in town, which leads to more secrets being both revealed and created.

Watch on April 15 on Prime Video

History comes to life in the new Showtime series The First Lady, which stars Viola Davis and Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The historical drama shines a light on the women behind the men, the FLOTUSs who forged their own battles and made great sacrifices in support of not only their husbands, but the entire country.

Watch on April 17 on Crave.

Kaley Cuoco and her great hair return in Cuoco’s Emmy-nominated role as flight attendant Cassie Bowden for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant. Cassie starts the season on a path away from the drama of her vodka-fueled, dead date-life in New York for a fresh start in LA. Kinda. After accidentally witnessing a murder, Cassie finds herself once again immersed in a web of lies and criminal activity, a scene she enjoys a little more than she’ll admit.

Watch on April 21 on Crave.

YA fans, we have your new fave. Based on Sarah Dessen’s novel, Along For The Ride follows high schooler Auden, who finds a friend in fellow insomniac Eli. The pair begin spending their summer nights together before heading off to college and soon find they have a lot to learn from each other.

Watch on April 22 on Netflix.

The 1963 divorce between Margaret Campbell and Ian Campbell was one of the most high-profile cases ever to hit the UK tabloids, making it the perfect subject for the new BBC series A Very British Scandal. The salacious separation is played out by Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in a series that features adultery, violence, alcoholism, gambling and nude photos. This is not The Crown.

Watch on April 22 on Prime Video.

Just when he thought he was out…you know how it goes. Emmy-winner Bill Hader returns as the title character Barry in the third season of the hit (man) HBO series. Still trying to leave his life of violence behind and start new as an actor, Barry learns this season that there were many unknown factors at play in murder for hire gig.

Watch on April 24 on Crave.

The history of the Watergate scandal typically focuses solely on President Nixon, but there were many more people involved in the massive fallout. In Gaslit, Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, an Arkansas socialite married to Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell, played by an unrecognizable Sean Penn. Martha was the lead whistleblower on Watergate, a move that kicked off one off the biggest scandals in modern history. The historical drama features a massive cast, including Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Patton Oswalt, Chris Messina and more.

Watch on April 24 on Crave.

For the second time, Walter Tevis’ visionary novel is being brought to the screen. First in 1976 starring David Bowie and now featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, the series follows an alien (Ejiofor) who must adapt to the human race in order to save his own planet and earth. The highly anticipated 10-episode series is rounded out with a cast that also includes Bill Nighy, Jimmi Simpson and Martha Plimpton.

Watch on April 24 on Crave.

Fans of The Wire will enjoy a return to the tough streets of Baltimore in the new drama based on reporter Justin Fenton’s book about the corruption in the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. Money, drugs and violence overtook the department from the inside out, with its downfall chronicled in the 10-episode series starring Jon Bernthal, Nicole Steele, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector.

Watch on April 25 on Crave.

Remember when a very young Jay Baruchel got his start in showbiz as the host of Popular Mechanics for Kids? The Canadian actor, director and writer is (kinda) returning to his roots with his new series, We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel). The six-part documentary explores a silly and serious look at the end of the world and man’s inevitable death, weaving together science, pop culture, psychology, and philosophy. Think, This Is The End, but with more facts and less Backstreet Boys.

Watch on April 30 on Crave.

Being able to roast another comedian is a special kind of talent and one that is put front and center on Roast Master General Jeff Ross’ series Roast Battle. Both established and up and coming comedians find themselves facing off on stage in front of a live audience and no topics are off limits. Uncomfortable, hilarious, and usually very inappropriate, Roast Battle is not for the faint of heart.

Watch all three seasons of Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle on CTV Throwback.

