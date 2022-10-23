Best cheap Android phones 2022 by Samsung – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
October 3rd, 2022
The search for the best cheap Android phones can often be daunting. There are just so many manufacturers to choose from. The cheapest phones aren’t made alike, though. The budget options you choose should offer respectable specs, decent performance and good software support.
This can often be lacking in devices from other manufacturers. However, Samsung is a company that excels at making the best budget phones. These happen to be some of its best-selling devices across the globe. So if you’re looking for cheap Android phones in the US that cost under $500, Samsung is your best bet.
As premium devices have become more expensive over the years, there has been a conscious push by manufacturers to provide more capable cheap phones. A lot of the tech that was previously limited to mid-range devices has since trickled down to the cheapest phones. Features such as 5G connectivity, ultra wide cameras, four years of security updates and more are now offered with entry-level devices.
Many of the best budget phones cost less than $500. As the leading global Android smartphone vendor, Samsung provides the best selection. The company wants to offer the best value for money with its budget devices. Customers can rest assured that they will get the most bang for their buck.
The entire Galaxy A5x series has been very popular with customers looking for cheap Android phones. These devices provide great specs at a very competitive price point. It’s a similar story for the Galaxy A53 5G, the latest addition to this very successful series.
With prices starting at $449, the Galaxy A53 5G has much to offer. It comes with a refined design that has a clean and modern look. The 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display has a 120Hz refresh rate for super smooth scrolling.
The device is powered by Samsung’s latest Exynos 1280 chipset for mid-range devices. It’s paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The new 5G-enabled processor delivers a big performance bump. The gaming experience is better than it has ever been before. This alone is one of the biggest selling points of the device.
The camera setup is decent as well with a 64MP OIS-equipped main sensor coupled with a 12MP ultra wide, 5MP depth and 5MP macro sensor. A 5,000mAh battery is also present which is more than enough to get you through an entire day’s worth of use. There’s support for 25W fast charging as well.
The Galaxy A53 5G ranks on top of this list of the best budget phones in 2022 with good reason. In addition to these respectable specs, it also comes with a guarantee of four years of Android OS upgrades, unmatched by any other device in this price range.
Reasons to buy: Refined design, 120Hz refresh rate, good performance and four years of Android OS upgrades.
Who should buy: Customers who want a premium mid-range device without breaking the bank.
Galaxy A53 5G Specs | Galaxy A53 5G Review | Buy Galaxy A53 5G from Amazon
The Galaxy A42 5G may have been overshadowed by the more popular devices in Samsung’s budget lineup, but that doesn’t take anything away from its viability. This device has the same Snapdragon 750G chipset as the Galaxy A52. So there’s plenty of power under the hood to handle routine tasks and even a bit of gaming. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It also has a rather unique design with the back panel being divided into four sections with a color gradient. There’s a 6.6-inch Infinity-U HD resolution Super AMOLED display on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra wide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor. The Galaxy A42 5G came with Android 10 out of the box but it is eligible for the Android 12 update.
Samsung continues to sell this device in the United States. At $399, it’s a great option for customers who want a bit more performance compared to the other devices further down this list.
Reasons to buy: Unique design, Snapdragon 750G chipset and decent display.
Who should buy: Those who prefer devices that provide great value for money.
Galaxy A42 5G Specs | Buy Galaxy A42 5G from Amazon
When it was first unveiled last year, the Galaxy A32 5G was Samsung’s cheapest phone to feature 5G connectivity. This highlighted Samsung’s intention to bring 5G to mass-market devices. In the months that followed, this intention became a reality.
At $279, it continues to be one of the best budget phones with 5G support. The design is fairly simple, as you’d expect, with the back panel featuring a sleek design and glossy finish. The 6.5-inch Infinity-V TFT display has an HD+ resolution.
It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s more than enough power for casual multi-tasking and gaming. The decent rear cameras include a 48MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra wide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor.
This is a great inexpensive device with decent specs and support for 5G. Its successor has since been launched globally but Samsung is yet to make it available in the US. Till that happens, the Galaxy A32 5G remains the best bet for customers who need a smartphone in this price range.
Reasons to buy: Sleek design, 5,000mAh battery, 5G support and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Who should buy: Those who want a cheap 5G-enabled device that also offers decent performance.
Galaxy A32 5G Specs | Galaxy A32 Review | Buy Galaxy A32 5G from Samsung
The Galaxy A13 5G is one of Samsung’s latest budget phones in 2022. This device had big shoes to fill. Its predecessor, the Galaxy A12, was the world’s best-selling smartphone last year. Samsung sold more than 50 million units of the Galaxy A12 across the globe, making it the king of cheap Android phones.
So the company decided to make this best-selling device even better. The Galaxy A13 5G gets a complete overhaul and now even comes with 5G connectivity. This $249 device has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The triple camera setup at the back includes a 50MP primary sensor with two 2MP macro and depth sensors. Samsung has equipped the device with a chunky 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. There’s even NFC onboard so features are Samsung Pay are supported.
Samsung wants the Galaxy A13 5G to take over as the best cheap android phone from its predecessor. The upgrades it has made to this device certainly make it an enticing prospect for customers in the US and across the globe.
Reasons to buy: Affordable price tag, decent chipset, 5G connectivity and NFC support.
Who should buy: Customers who want an entry-level 5G device that’s light on the pocket.
Galaxy A13 5G Specs | Buy Galaxy A13 5G from Amazon
Samsung recently brought the Galaxy A03s to the United States to offer customers one of the cheapest phones that it sells. This is one of the company’s most entry-level devices. As you’d expect, it doesn’t support 5G.
The specs are fairly simple as well. There’s a 6.5-inch PLS LCD HD_ display with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset under the hood. The device is available with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The camera setup consists of a 13MP wide angle sensor with a 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor.
The device ships with Android 10-based One UI 2.0 Core, it’s a lightweight iteration of Samsung’s custom skin designed for entry-level devices. At $159, the Galaxy A03s is best cheap Android phone from Samsung without 5G.
Reasons to buy: Very competitive price, optimized UI, compact design.
Who should buy: Customers who want a reliable and robust device at a fair price.
Galaxy A03s Specs | Buy Galaxy A03s from Amazon
You might be wondering what this device is doing on the list of best budget phones. It did launch with a price tag of $699. However, it’s available at a significant discount from Amazon on most days. It can currently be bought for $549. If you’re able to stretch your budget a bit, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy S21 FE.
Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S21 FE comes with Android 12 out of the box. It’s also supported for four Android OS upgrades. This means that Android 16 will be the last major upgrade for this device.
Its design is similar to that of the base Galaxy S21 model, with a metal frame supporting the polycarbonate body. The 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display is great and touts a 120Hz refresh rate.
The device comes with the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset in most markets. In some locations, it gets the Exynos 2100 instead, with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 4,500mAh battery is present with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S21 FE with a 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide and 8MP telephoto sensor.
The “FE” models are basically budget flagships. At its discounted price, it’s hard to pass up on the Galaxy S21 FE. It may not be one of Samsung’s cheapest phones, but it does offer a lot of value for money.
Reasons to buy: Great display, striking design, great specs and four years of Android OS upgrades.
Who should buy: Customers who can stretch their budget a bit more to get a near-flagship experience.
Galaxy S21 FE Specs | Galaxy S21 FE Review | Buy Galaxy S21 FE from Amazon
When we buy a new smartphone, we want it to tick all of the boxes for us. Some want great cameras, others prefer a large display and some just want the basic features to work well. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach.
This list of the cheap Android phones from Samsung provides options in all price ranges. It’s important to first decide what you’re looking for the most. Is it a large display or a processor capable enough to support your mobile gaming? Is expandable storage important for you?
Once you have the answers to those questions, you can easily decide which of these best budget phones you want to buy. If you’re someone who only wants the latest model with decent power, opt for the Galaxy A53 5G. If you just want a budget phone to make calls, send emails and do some light browsing, then you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy A03s.
Samsung’s best budget phones provide you with the guarantee of unmatched software support. The company makes reliable devices that will go the distance with you. If you want the best value for money, look no further.
Best picks
Reviews
