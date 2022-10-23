India’s WazirX introduces new ‘learn and earn’ campaign with The Sandbox – Yahoo Finance

WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, has introduced a “learn and earn” campaign with The Sandbox, one of the biggest Ethereum-based metaverse game platforms.

The campaign started Sept. 19, and the top five winners will get free passes for The Sandbox’s recently launched Alpha Season 3, WazirX said in a press release.

Participants will be required to answer 10 questions in a quiz on The Sandbox Alpha as well as trade at least 10 SAND, according to the statement.

Alpha Season3 has over 90 solo and multiplayer experiences, the statement said.

Winners will be awarded Alpha passes and a chance to win 500 SAND tokens, the statement said.

In June, WazirX had hosted its peer-to-peer contest under its “learn and earn” initiative, which saw over 8,000 participants with winners receiving WazirX’s token — WRX — worth 200 Indian rupees (US$2.5), the statement said.

WazirX has been in the news recently over an ownership spat with Binance as well as investigations by India’s financial crime-fighting agency, which allowed WazirX last week to resume banking operations.

