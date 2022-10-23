Is Tesla Stock a Buy Today While It’s Down 44% This Year? – Yahoo Canada Finance

Written by Puja Tayal at The Motley Fool Canada

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock dipped 44% this year and is heading toward a new 52-week low. It’s a stock to buy the dip, but is today a good time to buy? Tesla founder Elon Musk is all over the media for a lawsuit with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). While Tesla is in the business of electric vehicles (EVs), which has its own headwinds, the Twitter trial is influencing Tesla’s share price in October. Why so?

To give you a little backstory about the on-and-off deal between Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk approached Twitter in April with an offer it couldn’t refuse. The world’s richest man offered to take the social media company private at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium when tech stocks were bleeding their pandemic riches.

But things got ugly in May as Musk got cold feet and backed out from the US$44 billion deal accusing Twitter of lying about the number of spam accounts in its filings. This significantly impacted Twitter as the stock fell 28% in May after rising 33% in April. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal filed a lawsuit to force Musk to make good on his initial offer.

Now comes the twist. Faced with deposition and trial, Musk informed Twitter and the court that he is willing to complete the Twitter deal at the agreed-upon price. But he needs time to accumulate the funds. The judge gave Musk until October 28 to complete the deal and delayed the trial from October 17 to November.

You might wonder how this deal could impact Tesla shares.

Musk’s wealth is in his Tesla shares. He asked for more time as he cannot sell his shares before October 19, when Tesla reports its third-quarter earnings. And he can’t back out from the deal this time because it would immediately be followed by a lawsuit.

So, Musk has eight days (October 19 -28) to pay Twitter US$44 billion. With Tesla shares near their 52-week low, you can expect a lot of offloading by Musk after the earnings. Moreover, preliminary data suggests that Tesla’s earnings might not be pleasing to shareholders as its third-quarter vehicle deliveries (343,000) fell short of analysts’ expectations (364,660).

These eight days could see a lot of selling activity in Tesla shares. Instead of buying the stock today, wait till the end of the month to get a better deal.

While the Twitter deal influences Tesla’s share price in October, its share price has been down for other reasons. Tesla is not the only automaker struggling with deliveries. Ford Motors also fell short of deliveries due to a semiconductor supply shortage. However, Tesla’s deliveries were 35% above the previous year’s third-quarter number of 254,695. This means Tesla will report a double-digit revenue and earnings growth, but it will likely still be below or in line with analyst expectations.

The automotive industry is tackling high commodity prices, inflation, chip supply shortages, and production weakness in China and Germany. However, these headwinds will subside with time as chip supply improves and the government takes policy measures to control inflation.

The catalyst for Tesla is the Inflation Reduction Act which extends the US$7,500 tax credit for buying a new EV to 2032. This credit will be applicable to passenger vehicles sourced and assembled in North America. These requirements make most vehicles ineligible for the incentive. But the majority of Tesla cars are eligible for the tax credit, because they’re manufactured in the United States.

Musk had warned that lithium, a key component for EV batteries, should be mined in the United States. In 2020, Tesla secured lithium mining rights in Nevada to find a sustainable way to extract lithium domestically. While Musk might create trouble, he is a visionary who plans for the winter ahead of the market.

While Tesla doesn’t trade on the TSX, you can buy this U.S. stock through your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and grow your money in an economic recovery.

The post Is Tesla Stock a Buy Today While It’s Down 44% This Year? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Before you consider Ford Motor Company, you’ll want to hear this.

Our market-beating analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 5 best stocks for investors to buy in September 2022 … and Ford Motor Company wasn’t on the list.

The online investing service they’ve run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada, is beating the TSX by 21 percentage points. And right now, they think there are 5 stocks that are better buys.

See the 5 Stocks * Returns as of 9/14/22

More reading

15 Top Stock Picks for 2022

14 Top TSX Stock Picks for January 2022

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $346 Per Month Tax Free for Life

4 Cheap Canadian Stocks That You Can Buy Under $30

Two New Stock Picks Every Month!

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tesla and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

2022

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's government will expand its corporate bond-buying program among other liquidity supply measures amid growing worries about a credit crunch in bond and short-term money markets. The government will double the ceiling of its corporate bond-buying facility run by state-run banks to 16 trillion won ($11 billion), Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho said on Sunday. The measure is aimed at easing volatility and concern of tight liquidity in corporate bond and short-term money markets, Choo said after a meeting with top financial officials, including the central bank governor and regulatory chief.

The U.S. political committee accuses the tech giant of "discriminating" against it by "throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views," according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in California. "Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the RNC said in the lawsuit.

Dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) offer growth. Most interest-bearing investments don't. The post TSX Dividend Stocks vs. Bonds: Which Is the Better Buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Saudi Arabia is in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Europe's Airbus as part of strategic efforts to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf, industry sources said. If confirmed, the purchase by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), worth $12 billion at list prices, could be announced as early as this week when Riyadh hosts a major forum, the Future Investment Initiative (FII), the sources said. It remained unclear whether Boeing would also seize part of a substantial shopping list for the new airline, which will be named RIA, the sources said.

BEIJING (AP) — China's economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter's 0.4%, official data showed Monday. For the first nine months of the year, growth was 3% over a year earlier. A news conference to announce the figures last week

Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market on Friday to buy yen for the second time in a month after the currency hit a 32-year low near 152 to the dollar, a government official and another person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Japan has been attempting to shore up the battered currency as the central bank sticks with ultra-low interest rates, countering a global trend of tightening monetary policy and widening the gap between U.S. and Japanese interest rates. After the dollar rose to 151.94 yen, its highest since 1990, the intervention drove the greenback down more than 7 yen to a low of 144.50 yen.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a leader in the Canadian oil and gas industry. The post 5 Things to Know About CNQ Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act. Miller’s attorneys argued her right to free speech and free expression of religion trumped the arg

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With Formula's One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts for all races on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, all owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN Deportes will continue as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S. The deal comes ahead of Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix, which will a

BEIJING (AP) — China's export growth weakened in September as global consumer demand cooled while imports rebounded from a contraction after Chinese economic growth improved. Exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August's 7% growth, official data showed Monday. Imports gained 0.3% to $238 billion, recovering from the previous month's 0.2% contraction. Forecasters expected Chinese exports to weaken in the second half of 2022 after the Federal Reserve and central banks

Magna stock is down by almost a third in the last year. It could be a good buy here if you have an investment horizon of more than three years. The post 3 Things to Know About Magna International Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Two of the best Canadian dividend stocks could help you make a fortune if you buy them now and hold them for the long term. The post $10,000 Invested in These Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Norwegian oil and gas workers normally don’t see anything more threatening than North Sea waves crashing against the steel legs of their offshore platforms. But lately they have noticed a more troubling sight: unidentified drones buzzing in the skies overhead. With Norway replacing Russia as Europe's main source of natural gas, military experts suspect the unmanned aircraft are Moscow's doings. They list espionage, sabotage and intimidation as possible motives for the dr

Australia's economic growth is expected to slow sharply next financial year as rising inflation curbs household consumption, according to new forecasts to be unveiled by Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Tuesday's budget. Budget papers are set to show gross domestic product (GDP) for fiscal 2023-2024 will be downgraded to 1.5% from the 2.5% forecast in April. The drop-off is blamed on a slump in consumer spending as rising prices and the biggest jump in interest rates in decades cut into household budgets.

Make your money work for you. Invest in these Dividend Aristocrats to earn, even in your sleep. The post 2 TSX Dividend Aristocrats That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has slashed starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market as analysts warn of a price war. The price cuts, posted in listings on the electric vehicle (EV) giant's China website on Monday, are the first by Tesla in China in 2022, and come after Tesla began offering insurance incentives to buyers last month. The move to reduce some prices by nearly a tenth comes after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last week that "a recession of sorts" in China and Europe was weighing on demand for its electric cars.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold's Gym, were feared dead Saturday after a small plane crashed into the Caribbean just off the Costa Rican coast. All five passengers were believed to be German citizens, Security Minister Jorge Torres said. The plane's pilot was Swiss. At least one other of those aboard the plane appeared to be a relative of Schaller. Costa Rican authorities said pieces of the twin-engine turboprop aircraft were found

Are you looking for high monthly income? These ETFs offer competitive yields. The post TFSA: Invest $25,000 and Get $150/Month in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Liberty Media-owned Formula One and the Walt Disney Company announced an extension of their broadcast partnership on Saturday, keeping the sport on ESPN networks in the United States until 2025. The new three-year agreement includes expanded direct-to-consumer rights, with details yet to be announced, and more races than before shown on ESPN and ABC with coverage provided by Sky Sports television. ESPN has had the broadcast rights since 2018, when it took over from NBC Sports, and audiences have grown strongly as the sport takes off in the United States and reaches a new and younger audience.

NEW YORK (AP) — When Daniella Malave started working for Chipotle at 17, the main benefit she was seeking was free food. As it turned out, she also got a free college education. While working full time for the chain, Malave completed two years of community college with annual stipends of $5,250 from Chipotle. After that, she enrolled in the company’s free online college program, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020. “I didn’t have

source