Is Netflix Worth It Anymore? – Forbes

Netflix is getting a lot more expensive in more ways than one.

Netflix is pouring billions of dollars into new content each year, and to pay for this glut of shows and movies, the streaming giant must pass along the cost to consumers.

This, in and of itself, is just business as usual. But Netflix is going about this in ways that may—justifiably—scare away some subscribers.

Netflix announced back in January that it was raising the cost of its US subscription across the board. The basic plan was bumped up to $9.99/month; the standard plan increased by $1.50 to $15.49/month; and the premium plan went up by a whopping $2 to $19.99/month.

“We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options,” a Netflix spokesperson told Reuters at the time. “As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”

This may not seem like much, but many consumers also subscribe to various other streaming services. These days, there are plenty to choose from. Once you start adding up the cost of Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV+ Peacock, Starz, Showtime, etc. etc. etc. you’ll quickly realize you’re spending a small fortune every month. (Typing out all these services is a good reminder that I should probably do some house-cleaning and get rid of a few of these).

Netflix now eats up an unreasonably large portion of that streaming budget given how little quality new content the service has been offering up lately.

That isn’t to say there haven’t been some good shows recently. Midnight Mass was very enjoyable. Bo Burnham’s Inside was phenomenal.

But a lot of Netflix’s newer content feels like a bit of a letdown. The Witcher’s second season was a huge disappointment in spite of its obviously larger budget. The Cowboy Bebop adaptation was cancelled almost immediately. A lot of stuff isn’t really great or terrible, just . . . okay.

Netflix keeps churning out tons of original movies, but few of these aren’t particularly good. For every diamond in the rough, like The Mitchells Vs The Machines, there are countless mediocre offerings, like Red Notice.

And real premium content that subscribers are genuinely excited about seems rare. Stranger Things 4 is still months away—its new season debuting three years after the Season 3. Other top-notch Netflix content, like Glow and The Dark Crystal TV show have been canceled in the hopes that luring in new subscribers with new content will outweigh any potential downside of disappointing current fans and viewers.

Meanwhile, if Netflix bumps up prices, it paves the way for every other streaming service to hike their subscription fees as well. Don’t be surprised if your Disney Plus or HBO Max plans get more expensive in the coming months.

On top of all of this, Netflix is now making its service more expensive in yet another way: Cracking down on password sharing. Sure, password sharing isn’t exactly the most honest way to watch Netflix, but tons of people do it and Netflix has traditionally turned a blind eye.

That appears to be changing. Variety reports:

“Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing.

“According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts.

“Now, in an upcoming test launching in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru — Netflix will let members who share their accounts with people outside their household do so “easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” according to Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix. The new options will roll out in the next few weeks in the three countries (and may or may not expand beyond those markets).”

In a blog post, Long writes:

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

This is all very understandable from a business perspective. Pricing is based on a per-household basis, and sharing accounts far and wide theoretically cuts into Netflix’s bottom line. Since it’s not clear at all whether people borrowing login info would actually subscribe on their own, this add-on option does make sense. It certainly makes sense if the people you’re sharing with are other family members who simply don’t live at home with you, like a kid in college or an elderly parent. It makes less sense for friends you may not want to share a billing account with.

There’s no guarantee that this new model will ever make its way to the rest of Netflix’s subscriber base, but it’s certainly a sign of things to come. Netflix may not turn a blind eye on this issue for long.

I guess my question—one that I’m asking myself as much as you, dear readers—is this: Is Netflix really worth it? Is there any content that I’m really excited about coming out any time soon? Sure, I haven’t finished Vikings: Valhalla yet but, even though it’s decent, it feels like more Vikings to me. Stranger Things 4 is months away.

What do you think?

