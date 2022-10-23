This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki is Up Over 1200% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump – – Benzinga

Some of the Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD knockoffs touched new all-time highs and are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled.

What Happened: NinjaFloki NJF/USD is up 1233% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00004376 at press time. The coin has surged more than 1300% against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

Among the other knockoff coins, MetaDoge METADOGE/USD has risen 90% during the period to $0.0001609 and Shiba Dollars SHIBADOLLARS/USD has gained 83% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000005572 and Saint Inu SAINT/USD is up 76% over the 24-hour period to $0.000006783.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down more than 6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1585 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost more than 7% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003012.

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD. The token touched an all-time high of $0.00006106 on Wednesday.

MetaDoge describes itself as a non fungible token (NFT) staking/marketplace token that plans to develop its own 3D Metaverse game this year.

The coin, which touched a new all-time high of $0.0001771 on Wednesday, announced it would be listed on two cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shiba Dollars says it aims to bridge the gap between crypto and fiat currencies and will reward its users in Binance USD.

The token took to Twitter to announce that its market capitalization rose to $5 million from $2 million in just an hour.

Saint Inu describes itself as a “charity meme coin” that is developing the first Web 3.0 platform to bring charity, gaming and cryptocurrency together.

The token announced on Twitter the release of a P2E (Play to Earn) game trailer and said that the beta version of the game will be live soon.

