New iPad Pro with M2 – everything you need to know – Macworld

A new iPad Pro has launched for 2022.

Apple last updated the iPad Pro line in April 2021, bringing the M1 processor to the platform for the first time and Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED technology to the 12.9-inch model. Now we have an M2 iPad Pro that supports ProRes video recording, but not much else has changed.

Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro is available to preorder now and will be in stores from Wednesday, October 26.

Pricing for the new iPad Pro models is as follows:

Very bad luck if you are in the U.K. We imagine other places outside of the U.S. will have seen similar price increases, U.S. shoppers will see no price difference compared to the previous generation.

Here’s what the price was prior to this update:

As you can see, in previous years you’d have seen similar prices for U.K. and U.S., e.g. $999/£999, or even a lower price point for the U.K., but those days seem to be long gone as we saw with the iPhone 14.

The iPad Pro had quite a significant redesign in 2018 when it was the first iPad to gain Face ID and a full-screen thanks to smaller bezels and the removal of the Home button. This time round there are no significant design changes and the dimensions and weight is exactly the same as before.

The color options are still just Space Gray or Silver. For more colors you need to look to the 2022 iPad, the iPad Air or iPad mini.

As spotted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there is a tiny change on the back of the iPad Pro:

The iPad Pro now says iPad Pro on the back pic.twitter.com/D7TjMH5SBb

The 2022 iPad Pro features an M2 chip, as seen in the MacBook Air and 13in MacBook Pro.

Apple always likes to bestow the best of its processor line-up into its pro tablets, which is one of the reasons they are so ridiculously powerful. The iPad Pro was the first iPad to get an M1 chip. However, not long after the iPad Air made the same move. Now Apple needs a new processor for the iPad Pro to set it apart from the iPad Air.

With the arrival of the M2 processor for the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, it was inevitable that the new chip would make an appearance in the iPad Pro and it has.

The M2 offers a 8-core CPU (which Apple says is up to 15 percent faster than M1) and a 10-core GPU (for 35 percent faster graphics performance, according to Apple). There is 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth in the M2, which is 50 percent more than M1. All this adds up to a much faster iPad Pro.

The M2 also powers new features such as the Apple Pencil hover experience (more on that below), ProRes video capture, and faster wireless connectivity.

Unfortunately this high-res display (2732-by-2048 resolution at 264 ppi and 1000 nits max full screen, 1600 nits peak) is still only available on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch model. There had been some hope that the technology would make it to the 11-inch model. It looks like that feature won’t make it to the smaller pro iPad until 2023. The 11in model still maxes out at 600 nits max, so it’s not such a great choice for outside work.

Both iPad Pro models offer the ProMotion display that was introduced with the 2021 iPad Pro.

There is no obvious change to the cameres but the 2022 iPad Pro models support smart HDR 4 for photos, while in 2021 only Smart HDR 3 for photos was available.

The 2022 iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E which should allow for downloads that are are up to 2.4Gb/s and 2x faster than previously. Previously the speeds were up to 1.2Gbps.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular offer improved 5G support in the sub-6GHz and mmWave4 which should make a difference to users around the world.

Note that the 2021 models supported GSM/EDGE but the new models don’t.

There are a number of new features coming with the M2 iPad Pro including ProRes video support

Thanks to the M2 and the improved cameras, the 2022 iPad Pro will be able to support capture and transcoding of ProRes video at up to 3x faster. The older iPad Pro models were not able to film ProRes footage.

ProRes video can be recorded at up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB capacity).

Apple suggests that the ProRes encode and decode engine should make the iPad Pro suitable for content creators to use for capturing, editing and publishing cinema-grade video while out in the field.

The breakthrough performance of M2 enhances an incredible selection of pro apps available on iPad, including DaVinci Resolve (below), Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Publisher 2 iPad, Octane X, uMake, and more.

Apple

Hover is a new feature that works with Apple Pencil (2nd generation). The Apple Pencil can be detected when it is 12mm above the display – and users can see a preview of the mark they are about to make before they make it. Third party apps will be able to take advantage of the feature. Apple Pencil Hover only works with the 2022 iPad Pro models.

These un announced features could be coming to an iPad Pro in 2023.

Gurman and others have indicated that the new iPad Pro will have a glass back rather than aluminum for the first time. However, there are also suggestions that Apple has dropped plans for a glass back because it would be too fragile. More recent rumors say that only the Apple logo will be made of glass but still support wireless charging.

Various news outlets, including Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, are reporting that the new iPad Pros will feature glass backs rather than the current aluminium ones. This is to allow the introduction of wireless charging and MagSafe for the first time on the iPad range. There have been other reports though that suggest the glass backs have proved problematic, as they make the iPads more prone to breakages and may also add to the weight. Apple is said to be considering just making the Apple logo glass, which may address some of these issues.

While it’s long been rumored that Apple would like to do away with all ports on its devices, we can’t see this being the time when it happens, as Pro users like to have the option to plug accessories into their devices to expand their capabilities.

The introduction of wireless charging could also usher in another feature that’s been popular on Android devices for a while: reverse wireless charging. This rumor is much more tentative, but we could see Apple allowing the back of the new iPad Pros to act as a wireless charging pad for devices like the iPhone 14 or AirPods Pro.

Apple has recently introduced some new shades to the Mac line up that could be shared with the iPad Pro. For example, Basic Apple Guy shared a concept design of the iPad Pro in Midnight:

A M2-based iPad Pro in Midnight. 🌑 pic.twitter.com/R56bS6AUDZ

It’s also possible that Apple expands the color line like it did with the iPad mini and iPad Air with Starlight and the iPhone 14’s new Deep Purple color, especially if it switches to glass like the iPhone.

While this update will likely be a smaller refresh, Apple has bigger things planned for future iPad Pro models.

There were early rumors that Apple would equip the new 11-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display like its larger sibling. However, this may not happen in 2022: analyst Ross Young tweeted that Apple’s mini-LED products probably won’t launch in 2022, which suggests that the 11-inch iPad Pro won’t be getting a miniLED display until 2023 or 2024.

Panel production has started for the new 27″ MiniLED display to launch mid year. Assuming it will be called Studio Display Pro…I have insight on the 12.9″ MiniLED iPad Pro as well. It is doing really well. They don’t need to do one at 11″. Don’t expect it this year.

Kuo followed this up with a clarifier, “More precisely, there may be no new products with the new mini-LED display size in 2022.” So, it looks like the 11-inch iPad Pro will go another generation before the transition to Mini-LED.

Another rumour posted by 9to5Mac states that Apple has been experimenting with a new design for the iPad Pro that would see the infamous notch come to the platform for the first time. We’ve seen other reports that say Apple is thinking of positioning the cameras on the longer side of the chassis, essentially making them landscape orientated devices. With that move, the notch could become a reality, much as it did with the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. While those devices get away with it thanks to the menu bar along the top of the screen, it would seem more intrusive on the iPad Pro. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14, it’s possible that Apple introduces something similar on the iPad Pro.

Apple

Fans of Touch ID may be hoping that the technology will make a return to the iPad Pro. Apple is said to have been working on under screen Touch ID for some time but hasn’t introduced the tech in any device. Unfortunately it doesn’t sound like this will make an appearance on the iPad Pro yet—but it may well arrive on the iPad before it arrives on the iPhone.

Display analyst Ross Young shared in the MacRumors Show in July 2022 that he expects under-display Face ID to first arrive on the iPad. However, it won’t be this year: Young suggests that a future iPad Pro would be the first candidate for the technology.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro currently weigh in at 466 grams and 682 grams. If Apple switches from aluminium to glass on the back it could actually increase the weight of the iPad Pro. However, the company is said to be investigating a technology that could mean the iPad Pro can be lighter. According to ET News, Apple is looking into adopting “dry etching,” which is a process that can lead to thinner and lighter displays. This technique, coupled with an OLED screen, is more likely to arrive in the next iPad Pro update in 2023 or 2024.

There is a rumor that Apple will increase the maximum screen size of its iPad range from 12.9-inch to 15-inch. The iPad Pro screen size has been capped at 12.9in since the first iPad Pro launched in 2015.

Sources in the supply chain have indicated that an Apple supplier (BOE) is working on gigantic 15-inch OLED panels that could plausibly end up in an iPad at some point in the future. What’s more, the respected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claimed in June 2021 that Apple itself has been testing 14-inch-16-inch iPads, and that devices in such a form factor will “continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop”. At the time Gurman wrote: “The 12.9in display is far too small for someone accustomed to a 16in MacBook Pro”.

More recently, in July 2022, DSSC analyst Ross Young has claimed that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro is in development at Apple that could launch in early as 2023.

Confirmed the 14.1″ iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.

The problem is primarily one of timing. When the report was published in January 2022 BOE was said to still at an early stage of development, and the project is unlikely to yield actual commercial products for another year or two – and may never do so at all, sources say, “due to the difficulty of the technology”.

As for Apple’s own testing, that may be more promising, but bear in mind that the company routinely tests a wide variety of screen sizes for all of its products, just to see if a tweak would help. That doesn’t mean it’s actually going to happen.

We love the idea of a giant iPad Pro just as much as Mark Gurman does. But considering how expensive the 12.9-inch model already is, and how much more commercially successful the company’s cheaper and small alternatives are, it seems like a long shot for a 14- or 15-inch iPad Pro to appear in the near future.

As you can see, there is plenty to be excited about for the next iteration of Apple’s iPad Pros. We’ll be updating this article as more news comes to light, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we find.

