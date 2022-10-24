Samsung has reportedly started working on a smart ring – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

Samsung is the biggest smartwatch brand in the Android segment, and it has released various successful smartwatches over the past few years. A few months ago, the company released the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which are considered among the best smartwatches for Android smartphone users. Now, the company is reportedly working on a smart ring.

Reports from South Korea claim that Samsung has started the development of a smart ring that users can wear to monitor their activity and health. The company is reportedly working with multiple firms to secure the required parts and modules. Last year, the firm even applied for a patent with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for a smart ring that features an optical heart rate monitor and an ECG (Electrocardiograph) sensor. It can also be used to control a smartphone, tablet, or TV.

Market research firms indicate that smart rings will get popular within the next few years as they are always worn by users and offer better health tracking accuracy. Such smart rings also last longer than a typical smartwatch since it lacks a battery-chugging display.

A smart ring might not satisfy smartwatch users due to the missing screen. However, it could definitely replace a smart band and feature a smaller size and an unobtrusive design. Currently, some of the most popular smart rings include the Oura Ring 3, Circular Ring, Hecere NFC Ring, Prevention Circul+, and the Go2sleep Ring.

