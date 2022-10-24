Big Discounts! Get iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G and Pixel 6a under Rs. 40000 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Flipkart is back with another sale i.e, Big Diwali sale bringing several exciting deals on a range of smartphones. The sale is live for Flipkart Plus members, while non-plus users can access the sale from October 19. Along with the instant discount, the e-store is also giving away a 10% instant discount on SBI Bank cards as well as on Paytm wallets and UPI. You can get popular smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Google and Nothing – all under Rs. 40000. Check out popular phones under Rs. 40000 on Flipkart.

Flipkart is selling iPhone 11 64GB (White) for just Rs. 41990. You can further get additional bank offers and exchange offers making it even more cheaper. There’s a 10% off on SBI Credit Cards and the exchange value of upto Rs. 16900 on selected phones. The smartphone is powered by A13 Bionic chipset and has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It is eligible for iOS 16 update.

The e-commerce giant is offering a discount of 52% on Galaxy S21 FE 5G making it Rs. 38901 cheaper than its original price i.e, Rs. 74999. You can also get an exchange offer of Rs. 16900 and a bank offer of Rs. 1000 on SBI bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. So if you avail all the offers, the maximum discount you can get is 17900 along with the instant off. The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and features a 32MP selfie camera at the front. The device offers 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity.

Google Pixel 6a is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 34,199. There is a 10% off on SBI credit card of up to Rs. 1,250. The device is powered by a 4,410 mAh battery and Google Tensor processor. The smartphone ships with a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage capacity. The handset features a 8MP camera at the front.

Phone 1 128GB is currently available for just Rs. 29999 in the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. You can make it more cheaper by availing bank offers and exchange offers. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

