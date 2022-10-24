Apple Offers Rs 58730 Discount On iPhone 14! But You Will Need To Exchange These.. (Full Details) – Trak.in

Trak.in – Trak.in is a popular Indian Business, Technology, Mobile & Startup blog featuring trending News, views and analytical take on Technology, Business, Finance, Telecom, Mobile, startups & Social Media Space
The iPhone 14 was released on September 7, 2022. It has has a 6.06-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1170×2532 pixels at a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi).
Powered by an Apple A15 Bionic Hexa-core processor, it has features like wireless charging and proprietary fast charging.
Apple has always ruled the minds of its consumers, with fans vying in anticipation for the features and newness. Apple has carved a name for itself when it comes to its customer centricity and focus.
This time around, the company is bringing in a new trade of offers for Indian customers. According to the offer shared by apple, a customer can exchange their older iPhones and get a brand-new iPhone 14.
The Deal
The Indian customers can get a trade-off by bringing in an iPhone 8 or newer. The valuation of this ranges from ?9000 -?58,730.
So if in case, you have an older iphone 8 or any model newer and want to get hands on to the newest iPhone, then the time and tide is in your favour.
Apple is directly promoting the offer on its own website.
Speaking of the price valuation, then an iPhone XR in the mint condition has a price valuation of ?13000.
You can check your phone valuation by visiting this link from Apple. Lets have a look at iPhone 14 and its specifications.
Software
