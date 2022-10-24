Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Rise, Klaytn (KLAY) Top Gainer – Outlook India

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 1.16 per cent and Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.14 per cent. Aptos (APT) was the most trending, while Klaytn (KLAY) was the top gainer with 24.07 per cent gains.

Academic and curator Alka Pande looks into the phenomenon and wonders who is Shiva? Is he a God? Is he a concept? Is he truth? Is he a representation of the phallus? Is he a destroyer? Is he the lord of dance?

Will the gods of the Hindu pantheon be reduced to singular narratives and used to polarise identities based on politics of Otherness? Asks Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha on attempts at appropriation of Shiva

From the most benign to the most destructive, Lord Shiva remains a mystery who defies definition. Attempts to appropriate him may not succeed.

Shiva resonates at various levels among underprivileged communities in God’s Own Country, writes Keli Ramachandran

Ganeshwar, a PhD scholar with the Hyderabad University, tells us why Hindu nationalists will find it difficult to construct Shiva as the face of their aspirations in southern states

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 9:12 am

Cryptocurrency prices were in green with Bitcoin, Ethereum trading with gains and altcoins such as Solana, Binance and others also rising, on Monday morning. Aptos (APT) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 1.31 per cent to $936.06 billion and its trading volume was up by 39.41 per cent to $46.29 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Klaytn (KLAY); it was up 24.07 per cent at $0.1783. The top loser was Chain (XCN), which was trading at $0.0579 with losses of 3.72 per cent in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.16 per cent to $19,430.37.

BTC was trading with losses for the better part of October 23. However, around 10.45 pm, BTC experienced a sudden buying momentum which lifted its price from the lows of $19,150 to the highs of $19,400 and well beyond by 11.55 pm.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,124.20, while its volume was up by 53.35 per cent at $24,514,492,696.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 3.14 per cent to $1,353.69 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH was trading with loss for most of October 23 and it too, like BTC, experienced sudden buying interest around 11 pm which carried it away from $1,313 levels to $1,366 levels within a span of 4 hours.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,302.91. ETH’s trading volume was up by 47.42 per cent at $10,679,550,409.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.42 per cent at $28.84 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 0.25 per cent at $0.4625 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 19.72 per cent at $1,023,368,249.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.43 per cent to $0.3591. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.23 per cent to $391,138,650.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.64 per cent to $275.20. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 28.36 per cent at $505,871,493.

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.73 per cent at $0.06018. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.1 per cent at $196,745,216.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.08 per cent to $0.00001004.

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.53 per cent to $7,696.64. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.16 per cent at $18,436,344.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.39 per cent at $16.25 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 49.56 per cent at $194,218,195

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 7.01 per cent at $88.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 79.68 per cent at $129,556,865.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Publishing India Pvt. Ltd

source