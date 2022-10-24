Pick up a refurbished Apple iPad mini 4 for $290 this summer – Engadget

There’s speculation about when Apple will release its next iPad and what hardware specifications to expect. Current-generation iPad minis and Pros offer an edge-to-edge display, while the latter boasts Apple’s M1 silicon. But the Pro’s 2022 refresh might drop with MagSafe charging and an M2 chip this fall.

But suppose you’ve wanted to get your hands on a tablet but don’t necessarily need the most powerful specs. In that case, consider a refurbished model such as this iPad mini 4 from 2015, which is on sale for $290. Of course, it doesn’t feature the latest Apple silicon or the company’s newer flat-edge design, but the fourth generation mini supports iPadOS 15.5, allowing you to utilize improvements to Apple Cash and Podcasts.

This 2015 iPad mini contains respectable hardware, including a 1.5GHz A8 CPU and 2GB of memory to handle web browsing, content streaming and light mobile gaming. Additionally, it contains 128GB of SSD storage to house all your apps, documents, photos and videos. You can capture the latter with the rear 8-megapixel iSight camera, which could serve you in a pinch if you don’t want to pull out your phone to record something memorable. Meanwhile, the mini 4 has a front-facing 1.2MP FaceTime camera, allowing you to video chat in HD.

The iPad mini sits between a smartphone and a traditional tablet in size. Measuring eight inches long and 5.3 inches wide and weighing just over half a pound, this model shouldn’t take up too much space in your bag, making it well-suited for travel. This refurbished iPad also comes unlocked, so you can access the internet on the go by installing a SIM card. Plus, you can switch to the mini’s built-in WiFi if you want to preserve your data after getting to the airport or your hotel. Finally, this tablet is rated for 10 hours of battery life, so it should last you nearly a full day of work or play.

With a grade “B” refurbished rating, you can expect this iPad to ship with light scratches or dents, but it will work almost as if you purchased it new. You can buy this Apple iPad mini 4 for just $290 or over $400 off the MSRP.

Prices subject to change. Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.v

