Galaxy S20 FE 5G is the first S20 series phone to get October 2022 security patch – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: October 6th, 2022 at 06:42 UTC+02:00
Samsung started rolling out its October 2022 security update last week. The update was first released to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G has now started getting the new security update, becoming the first device in the Galaxy S20 lineup to get the new update.
The latest software update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is rolling out in Europe, bumps up the phone’s firmware version to G781BXXU4FVI4. The update is currently available in Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK.
If you are a Galaxy S20 FE 5G user in any of the countries mentioned above, you can download and install the new software update on your device by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
The October 2022 security patch fixes over four dozen security vulnerabilities in the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Those vulnerabilities include MAC address leaks and improper access control to call information, device serial number, configuration data, and secure memory content via unauthorized personnel.
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in the second half of 2020 with Android 10 onboard. Samsung released the Android 11-based One UI 3 update to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in early 2021 and the Android 12-based One UI 4 update in early 2022. The device is set to get one more Android OS update sometime later this year or early next year.
Reviews
