While Overall NFT Transactions and Buyers Are Down, NFT Sales Jumped 2% Higher Than Last Week – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Jamie Redman

During the last week, non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has managed to climb 1.9% higher than the week prior with $85 million in NFT sales in seven days. However, the number of NFT buyers slid by 12.63%, and the number of NFT transactions is down 19.19% on October 23, 2022.

While NFT sales are a lot lower than they were a few months ago, this past week with $85,068,480 in sales volume according to cryptoslam.io, NFT sales are up 1.9%. The top collection this week selling the most NFTs stemmed from Sorare as the Ethereum-based project saw $8.5 million in sales.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) reigned in the second position in terms of seven-day sales, raking in $6.69 million. Besides Sorare and BAYC, Gods Unchained, Azuki, and Cryptopunks hold positions in this week’s top five-selling NFT collections.

Ethereum commands the most sales out of 17 blockchains listed on cryptoslam.io. The Ethereum (ETH) network recorded $64.48 million out of the aggregate $85 million in NFT sales this past week. ETH-based NFT sales increased this week by 10.7% higher than last week’s ETH-based NFT sales.

Alongside ETH, Solana, Immutable X, Flow, BNB, and Ronin command the top five positions in terms of NFT sales per blockchain. Immutable X NFT sales climbed 79.88% higher than the week prior while Solana NFT sales slipped 29.13% lower than last week.

The most expensive NFT sale this past week was Digidaigaku #1632 – Ifrit, which sold for $262K four days ago, and the second most expensive NFT sales was V1 PUNK #6915, which sold for $236K. V1 PUNK #6915 was followed by Azuki #1582, Bored Ape #3429, and Bored Ape #8477 respectively.

Nftpricefloor.com stats show that the most expensive floor value today is from the BAYC collection followed by the Cryptopunks collection. BAYC and Cryptopunks are followed by Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), The Sandbox, and Autoglyphs respectively. At the time of writing the most inexpensive BAYC today is 71.69 ETH or $93,986.

