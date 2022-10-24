Flasko (FLSK), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL) Are More Likely to Boost Your Portfolio – NewsBTC

The crypto market isn’t lacking in investment options. With over 18,000 assets jostling to win your trust, finding the most profitable investments has become a high-demand skill. If you want a crypto portfolio that you will be proud of in the not-so-distant future, there are three cryptos you shouldn’t overlook. These are Flasko, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL).

Named after a city in Southern California, Solana (SOL) is a cryptocurrency created to give Ethereum a run for its money. Solana (SOL) is currently among the top ten cryptos by market capitalization, and it has managed to preserve the promise it held when it was launched in March 2020.

Solana (SOL) is a fast-rising blockchain that deviates from the popular proof of work style and instead adopts the proof of stake methodology. Proof of stake democratizes blockchain for validators rather than miners. As a result, Solana (SOL) has, over time, succeeded in decentralizing and securing blockchain operations.

According to market experts, Solana (SOL)’s $31.30 price is expected to rise remarkably in 2023 producing a 90% ROI for its investors.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the product of a popular meme and is prominent among the “meme coins” group. Dogecoin (DOGE) operates its private blockchain and runs on the proof of work model. Compared to Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has proven to be faster at completing transactions.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has continued to impress its investors with profit in the crypto market. Market analysts predict that the trend will continue into the next year, with its price rising to benefit investors with over 80% ROI.

Flasko is an alternate investment platform that allows users to get a share of high-end wines, rare whiskeys, and premium champagne as they invest in fractionalized NFTs.

Flasko is gearing up to become the new blue chip crypto, and the investment to beat shortly. Investors should also be pleased to know that the crypto has gone through the scrutiny of top audit firm Solid Proof.

Still available at its presale price of $0.065, the coin has generated quite a buzz since its emergence for convincing reasons.

Flasko is a first-of-a-kind investment opportunity that allows investors to follow experts’ advice by investing in real products in their infancy. But that’s not all; users can have these bottles and casks delivered wherever they are. In addition, Flasko will protect investors’ interests by locking its liquidity for 33 years.

Most market analysts predict a 10x performance for the coin in the coming year to cap it up.

