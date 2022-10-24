Tesla is releasing a product roadmap update on Jan 26 with Cybertruck and more – Electrek

January 12

Fred Lambert

– Jan. 12th 2022 4:50 pm PT

@FredericLambert

Tesla announced that it will release its 2021 Q4 earnings report on January 26, and Elon Musk confirmed that he will come back to the call and give a Tesla product roadmap update.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



The automaker confirmed the date of its next earnings report in a press release today:

AUSTIN, Texas, January 12, 2022 – Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

Last year, CEO Elon Musk announced that he wouldn’t attend the earnings conference call anymore. However, Musk said last month that he would be attending the next call to give a “product roadmap update”:

Product roadmap update on next earnings call.

Now we know that it is going to happen on January 26.

The CEO originally made the comment in response to a question about the Cybertruck after Tesla removed Cybertruck specs and prices from its website. Therefore, the automaker is expected to release more details about the updated new trims and pricing for the electric pickup truck. Musk already confirmed that the new top trim and the first one to production is going to be a quad-motor version. But we don’t know how much it is going to cost.

The previous top Cybertruck trim was a tri-motor version with over 500 miles of range starting at $69,900:

An update on the planned timing of the start of production could also be part of the road update. Tesla previously stated that production of the Cybertruck should start around the end of 2022.

As for other products on the roadmap, Tesla is also expected to give an update on Tesla Semi. Low volume production of the electric semi truck has started at Tesla’s facility in Nevada. Tesla investors are going to be looking at an update on the production specs and timing on volume production at Gigafactory Austin.

An update on Model Y production coming from Gigafactory Austin and Gigafactory Berlin would also be welcomed by Tesla shareholders.

What else would you like to hear about in Tesla’s product roadmap update? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a starting price of $39,900. Higher-end models include a range of 500 miles on a single charge.

@FredericLambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Tesla aims to make 50k Semi electric trucks per year

Rivian doubles down on electric bikes

GMC unveils Sierra EV Denali Edition 1

Lectric XPremium review: affordable mid-drive e-bike

source