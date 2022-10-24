Android 14 is backed to upgrade to satellite connectivity support on its launch – Notebookcheck.net

Satellite connectivity is often touted as the most powerful and reliable way of staying in contact and available, although it is typically the province of professional-grade devices, systems and occupations. The iPhone 14 series, however, is tipped to change all that on its imminent debut.
This rumored compatibility with a satellite network might thus prove a major win for Apple and its mobile comms tech, even if it is may have limited functionality in its early stages as thought. Nevertheless, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice-president in charge of Android, Chrome OS and the Google Play ecosystem, has acknowledged the upcoming rise of such featurs in smartphones.
Lockheimer has unequivocally stated that his teams are "designing for satellites", enthusing about the potential for the UX upgrades involved in the process. Whatever they are to be, they are now projected to find support in "the next version of Android".
Therefore, the Pixel 7 series might be among the first to use the new features. However, Lockheimer has indicated that they will also be shared across Google’s "partners"; in other words, satellite connecitivity could also start to appear on Samsung Galaxy-series, Xiaomi/Redmi, OnePlus/OPPO or Sony devices as soon as 2023.
