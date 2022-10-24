This wallpaper set brings precise borders to your iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max – BGR

It’s been about a month since Apple released the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with the new Dynamic Island cutout. While users have been playing with it while also setting the perfect Lock Screen with customizable widgets, how about enjoying a dark setting with a wallpaper set that brings precise borders to these phones?

This wallpaper set was created by Hideaki Nakatani. Nakatani was the one that back in the day created stunning wallpaper sets that made the iPhone dock or folders disappear.

This time, he created this wallpaper set for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to “highlight the stainless steel frame of the 14 Pro series and makes it look the most beautiful.”

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-dsk-ros-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article”,”mid-article1″] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[2,2],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

This wallpaper set for the iPhone 14 Pro is available in 12 variations. Users can choose between white, gold, gray, red, yellow, green, emerald, blue, purple, pink, rainbow, and anodizing borders.

Although they can be applied to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus series, their notch will interfere with the precise borders on the upper part of the phone.

Nakatani shared this wallpaper set for free. Here are his thoughts about it:

Simpler than solid colors, we are confident that the wallpaper emphasizes the stainless steel frame of the 14 Pro series and makes it look the most beautiful. It may be because the bezel has become narrower than before. Does it have something to do with the increased roundness? Dynamic Island isn’t bordered. The size changes when active. I don’t want to add half-baked decorations to a great UI. Especially in this piece, which is the basis for the fringing wallpaper.

Users may need to pinch out to adjust their preferred iPhone 14 Pro wallpaper.

You can find the iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers here, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max versions are found here.

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

BGR’s audience craves our industry-leading insights on the latest in tech and entertainment, as well as our authoritative and expansive reviews.

We guide our loyal readers to some of the best products, latest trends, and most engaging stories with non-stop coverage, available across all major news platforms.

BGR is a part of Penske Media Corporation.

© 2022 BGR Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress VIP

source