The 17 best October Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on baby products – Business Insider

October’s Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now through midnight PDT on October 12. If you’re looking to stock up on baby and parenting essentials, there are great deals going live during the fall sale event on smart monitors, Water Wipes, and more. You can also check out our list of the best deals on household and cleaning supplies to make sure you’re ready for any mess that comes your way.

Whether you’re trying to use Prime Day deals to save some money outfitting a new nursery, stocking up on prenatal essentials, or finally justifying the cool life upgrade stuff on your wishlist, we’ll be adding the best deals here for the entire event.

This adorable little device works as a humidifier, diffuser, and multi-color nightlight all in one — making it a perfect nursery addition.

At 54% off for Prime Day, this 200-pack of breastmilk storage bags is a great value. The bags are pre-sterilized and have reinforced seams.

Frida Mom’s Breast Self-Care Kit includes breast care essentials and breastfeeding tools for stubborn clogged ducts and tiredness. Inside, there’s a two-in-one lactation massager, instant heat breast warmers (two sets: two small and two large), a breast mask for lactation (two sheets), and a breast mask for hydration (two sheets).

The Mustela Foam Shampoo for Newborns is the perfect shampoo for sensitive baby skin irritated by cradle cap or eczema. At less than $9, this is the best price we’ve ever seen on this high-end newborn shampoo.

This easily grippable silicone toothbrush helps safely massage a baby’s teeth and get them used to the sensation of a brush.

This foldable and reversible play mat is also waterproof, making it a useful play accessory whether used indoors or outdoors

With over 40,000 reviews on Amazon, this multi-use car seat can convert into two different harnesses and a booster seat.

This safety system has two-way audio, clear video, night vision, and features like cry detection and sleep analytics. It’s also designed to alert you if your baby’s mouth and nose are covered or is face down. It’s suggested for use with newborns to five-year-olds. This price matches the best we’ve ever seen, with a discount of $40 off.

The LectroFan helps block out noise so your baby can fall asleep and stay asleep. It has ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations — including pink noise, brown noise, and white noise. It’s also backed by a 1,000-day satisfaction guarantee. This isn’t the best discount we’ve seen, but it’s still a solid 20% off the usual price.

This wearable, in-bra breast pump has no cords, wires, or bottles — so you can pump hands-free. It’s dishwasher safe, has customizable suction levels, and an app that will track your volume in real-time among other smart features. This will come with the Willow 3.0 pumps, flanges, leak-proof milk bags, cleaning brushes, and charger. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in a while and a worthwhile deal, but not the lowest price ever.

These wipes are ultra-gentle on you baby’s bottom and completely biodegradable. They are perfect for sensitive skin and are even great for newborns.

Keep your baby cool while you’re out with them in the hot summer months. You can clip this fan onto their stroller to give them a cool breeze no matter the weather. As a bonus, you can also clip it on a treadmill for sweaty workouts or attach it to your car’s neck rest to give your child a backseat breeze.

When you fill up this colorful mat with water, it becomes an interactive seascape for your baby to splash (or not splash) in. Your tiny ocean explorer can move around little plastic fish and delight in the colorful bubbles.

This play gym has a large keyboard with five light-up keys that is removable for portable play as well as a detachable self-discovery mirror, elephant teether, crinkle panda, lion rattle, and monkey cymbal clackers. The mat is machine-washable and has different learning levels so it will grow with your baby.

The Yogasleep white noise machine is small enough to travel anywhere with you and comes with a baby-safe clip for fastening it to a stroller, car seat, or crib. You’ll find three soothing sounds and a night light in this version.

These hypoallergenic baby wipes are specifically designed for sensitive skin — unscented, infused with aloe and vitamin E, pH balanced, and no harsh ingredients like alcohol. Make sure to click the coupon box to get $3.92 knocked off the price at checkout.

