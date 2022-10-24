Chevron, Apple share losses contribute to Dow's 250-point drop – MarketWatch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Friday morning with shares of Chevron and Apple delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. The Dow DJIA, +0.69% was most recently trading 259 points, or 0.9%, lower, as shares of Chevron CVX, +0.39% and Apple AAPL, -0.15% are contributing to the index’s intraday decline. Chevron’s shares have fallen $4.23 (2.6%) while those of Apple are down $3.30, or 2.3%, combining for a roughly 50-point drag on the Dow. American Express AXP, +0.69%, Caterpillar CAT, -0.39%, and Goldman Sachs GS, +1.07% are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark equates to a 6.59-point swing.

