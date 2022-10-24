New to Disney Plus in August 2022: She-Hulk Attorney at Law – Polygon

Filed under:

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickles onto Disney Plus each month.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres this month, with episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series continuing to air. Also, a host of Disney animated classics (and their live-action counterparts) get special singalong versions.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S1, 5 episodes)

Lightyear

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel Premiere

From Disney: This installment of ASSEMBLED takes us on the journey of bringing a long-awaited global phenomenon to life. Go behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with insightful interviews on set from the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel as we watch Iman Vellani and her character, Kamala Khan, become the fan-favorite superhero right before our eyes.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”

From Disney: A reluctant E.J. takes the reins in a surprisingly new role on “Frozen.” New campers bring surprising vocal chops — and competition — to the auditions for “Frozen,” while in Los Angeles, Nini makes a potentially life-changing discovery of her own.

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)

Old Dogs

Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation Premiere

From Disney: Finn has arranged a surprise vacation for his friends aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, The Halcyon! But Finn’s plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. Alone on board the Halcyon, Finn encounters three Force Spirits — Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong.

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)

I Am Groot Premiere (All Shorts Streaming)

From Disney: There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”

From Disney: After the cast list is revealed, the campers pack up and embark on Maddox’s favorite camp tradition: Newbie Initiation Night! Ghost stories and s’mores abound, but the true centerpiece of the night is “The Legend of the Woman in the Woods,” a spooky tale that sends Gina and Ricky on an adventurous quest… into the unknown.

Disney Summer Magic Quest

Father of the Bride

Father of the Bride Part II

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Premiere Episode 1

From Disney: In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning August 17, 2022.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 304 “No Drama”

From Disney: After a spooktacular night in the woods, the cast assembles for “Frozen’s” first read-through. But the return of Corbin Bleu and his intimidating documentary crew and the sudden disappearance of a core camper leave the Wildcats in disarray.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Sing-Along Version)

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Sing-Along Version)

Tangled (Sing-Along Version)

Blackish (S8)

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake”

From Disney: After promising juicy drama for the Frozen documentary, E.J., Carlos and Val come with a Real Housewives-inspired plan: to turn rehearsals into “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake,” complete with fabricated storylines and staged vignettes. But when the fake drama pushes some very real buttons, E.J. realizes that he may have gone too far.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10!

America’s National Parks (S1)

Europe From Above (S2)

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (S3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 306 “Color War”

From Disney: After an explosive rehearsal, the Wildcats are launched into battle: Color War, an annual all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged. The stakes are higher than the rock-climbing wall… but with so many games to be played, will the Wildcats ever feel like “one team” again?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3

