iQOO Android 13 Update: Supported Devices and Release Date – DealNTech

iQOO had recently rolled out the Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 update for its eligible devices. iQOO has proved to be good when it comes to software updates. Although some devices are still waiting for the Android 12 update, Google has already announced Android 13 officially. The Android 13 beta 1 is also out for the public.

On May 11 at I/O 2022, Google announced Android 13 and its exciting new features. Several OEMs also announced that they would bring the Android 13 update soon. Among them was iQOO too. But many iQOO users might wonder if their iQOO device will get the Android 13 update or not. Read more to find out.

October 12: iQOO has started rolling out the Android 13 update (Funtouch OS 13) for iQOO Neo 6 smartphone. It carries Funtouch OS build number PD2199F_ EX_ 13.1.7.7.W30.V000L1 and weighs 5.05GB in size.

iQOO Neo 6

FunTouchOS 13 : Android 13#Android13 #iQOONeo6 #FuntouchOS13 pic.twitter.com/04hT5lvXBq

— Techy Preacher ᵗᵖ   👽 👨‍💻 👑 (@TechyPreacher) October 11, 2022

October 11: iQOO 9 SE users are getting the Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13 update.

September 22: The Android 13 update based on FuntouchOS 13 is now available for the iQOO 9 and 9 Pro.

August 16: iQOO 9 Pro users can register for the Android 13 Preview Program. iQOO will only accept 500 users into the preview program. Your device’s latest system version should be 12.0.5.8 to register for the program. If you get selected, you will be able to test out the Funtouch OS 13 from August 23. Visit Settings > System Update > Settings Icon > Trial version to participate into the program.

June 8: Google has started rolling out Android 13 Beta 3 with Platform Stability for supported Pixel phones. iQOO Android 13 release could be nearing.

iQOO’s parent company, Vivo, shall release the stable Android 13 update in April 2023. Usually, we see updates on iQOO devices after Vivo releases its new Funtouch OS version. Both Vivo and iQOO devices run on the same software; hence, we can expect the Android 13 update for iQOO devices around the same time frame as Vivo devices.

Although there is no official information regarding the release date, we can speculate the release date based on past patterns. Vivo released the stable Android 12 update in Q2 2022. Based on this, it is safe to say that the stable update of Funtouch OS 13 may be released by Q2 2023. We may start seeing iQOO phones launching with Funtouch OS 13 in April 2023.



iQOO has made its update policy crystal clear. The company has made clear that all premium devices shall receive two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates.

After the launch of the iQOO 3, the company confirmed that it would get two major Android updates (Android 11 and 12) and three years of security updates. Similarly, after the launch of the iQOO 7 series, the company confirmed the same for iQOO 7 and iQOO Z3 devices. Based on these examples, we can expect almost all iQOO devices to be sharing the same update policy.

Here is a list of iQOO devices that may get the Android 13 (Funtouch OS 13) update:

The above list is not official. As explained earlier, this list is based on the company’s track record or upgrade policy. The list also does not include future launches, as it is clear that they will definitely get the Android 13 update. We will get to know the official list of devices once iQOO announces the Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 Update. Stay tuned for that.



