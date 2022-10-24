Watch GMC Hummer EV Pickup Vs Rivian R1T Drag & Roll Race – InsideEVs

Throttle House recently had an opportunity to drag race the two first, modern all-electric pickup trucks – Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV Pickup. The duo was joined by the Tesla Model X Plaid, but just for reference as it’s noticeably quicker.

According to the specs, both pickups are capable of accelerating from 0-60 mph in about 3.0 seconds, but according to the video, the Rivian R1T turned out to be noticeably quicker than the electric Hummer.

All vehicles were tested at a high state of charge (above 80%), and at recommended settings, including low suspension height and GMC’s Watts To Freedom mode.

The street tires on the Rivian R1T and a speed limit of about 106 mph (171 km/h) in the Hummer EV were mentioned as potential reasons why the R1T is noticeably quicker. Nonetheless, the significantly heavier and bigger GMC Hummer EV Pickup was still amazingly quick.

In the roll race, starting from 30 mph (48 km/h), the Rivian R1T also was quicker than the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.

Contenders in brief, according to Throttle House:

The range of both vehicles is above 300 miles (EPA), but the R1T is significantly less expensive, even after the recent price increase for new orders.

