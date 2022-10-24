Nothing Phone (1) isn't getting Android 13 this year – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

Sagar 23 August 2022

Nothing Android

Carl Pei’s Nothing unveiled its first smartphone last month, dubbed Nothing Phone (1). It runs Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box, which is a near-stock version of Android. And if you thought that would mean the stable Android 13 would arrive on the Phone (1) this year, then you are in for some disappointment.

Nothing has said the Android 13 update for the Phone (1) will only arrive in the first half of 2023, meaning any time between January and June. However, the company will continue to release software updates for the Phone (1) to improve the user experience.

“We are always working hard to improve the Phone 1 user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download. In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information,” said Nothing.



Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with the promise of four years of bi-monthly security patches and three years of Android version updates. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and features a 6.55″ FullHD+ 120Hz OLED with a fingerprint reader underneath.

The Phone (1) packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging support and comes with three cameras in tow – a 16MP selfie shooter on the front with a 50MP primary camera on the rear joined by a 50MP ultrawide unit.

You can read our Nothing Phone (1) review here to learn more about it or watch the video review linked below.

Source

Nothing will Exist for sure as long as they provide a Clean Android experience like now and pick their Target markets correctly. Experience has been great while using it from past 3 days.

Android 13 may or may not be awful most likely it will be Google updates the boot loader with android 13 so your stuck with it forever U can't just factory reset Only need too do this if u know your trying force a change on people u…

Am not on Google pixel phones the android 13 update also update your boot loader so you can't ever go back to android 12 ever again No way too just factory reset So No android 13 update would be best

Phone finder

All brands Rumor mill

Home News Reviews Compare Coverage Glossary FAQ RSS feed

Youtube Facebook Twitter Instagram

© 2000-2022 GSMArena.com Mobile version Android app Tools Contact us Merch store Privacy Terms of use Change Ad Consent Do not sell my data

source