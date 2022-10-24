How to share links on Instagram Stories – Mashable

It’s finally happening: Anyone can add links to their Stories on Instagram. Seriously.

Instagram now allows anyone and everyone to add links in their Stories. Previously, that was a convenience afforded only to verified accounts or users 10,000 followers or more. But now, Instagram has opened up the feature to everyone else on the app.

“From organizing and educating around equity, social justice, and mental well-being to showcasing new product drops to customers, link sharing is helpful in many ways — so now we’re giving access to everyone,” the company said in a press release.

Adding links to your stories is as easy as adding music or creating a poll .

Here is how you can add links to your Instagram Story.

Take your photo or upload content to your story by either swiping left on your Instagram homepage or by clicking the “+” sign in the top nav bar on your homepage.

Once you’re satisfied with the way your content looks, click the sticker tool from the top navigation bar. Here, you’ll see options to add a location, a mention, a question, a GIF, and more. You’ll also see the option to add a link.

Now, you have the ability to add your desired link! You can preview your link before posting by clicking “See Preview.”

Tap “Done” when you’re satisfied, and drag the sticker on your story, wherever you think it looks best.

In a press release, Instagram said you’ll be able to tap on the sticker to see color variations. The company is working on ways to customize the sticker even more, though, in order to make it more clear where the link will take users when they tap it.

Instagram said they would work to ensure that accounts that share harmful content through the link sticker, like hate speech or misinformation, will lose access to the sticker.

This comes at a particularly messy time for Facebook and Instagram. Over the past few months, multiple whistleblowers have come out from the company with internal documents that show the company is prioritizing profit over the wellbeing of its users.

More in Instagram

source