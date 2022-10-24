Google Updates Android Auto Again, Focusing On Behind The Scenes Improvements – CarScoops

Just a few months after Google announced a major visual and functional upgrade to Android Auto, it has released a new update called Android Auto 13.

The new features are largely focused on behind-the-scenes functions and, therefore, won’t be as impressive to users as the last revision, which introduced a new look that made information more visible.

Android Automotive 13, meanwhile, brings improvements to the camera, framework, privacy, sensors, telemetry, user management, and more. The updates include, for instance, allowing third party apps to access the camera without affecting the implementation of the backup camera.

Read More: Google Updates Android Auto With New Look, Optimized For Information

Android Automotive 13 brings improvements in the areas of camera, framework, connectivity, power, privacy, sensors, telemetry, user management, and vehicle integration. The release notes are aimed at AAOS system engineers, so there may be a few user-facing things left out.

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2022

Developers of third party apps will now also be able to specify “driving safety regions,” allowing them to announce which jurisdictions their programs are and are not legal in. The system now supports ultra-wideband and Bluetooth mainline integration, which makes security updates easier to push and implement.

The updated system also adds an API to include VendorElements. In essence, that allows Android Auto to project from a phone to the vehicle’s head unit better.

As for privacy improvements, users will now get a reminder of what permissions they allowed while driving. If an app needed, say, access to your microphone, and you allowed it while you were driving, your phone will push a notification that says “while driving, you gave access to <permission[s]>” when you park. That should allow you to make up your mind about app permissions when you’re stopped and can focus on the subtleties of that decision.

In addition, a privacy dashboard has been added to Android Auto 13. First introduced on smart devices in Android 12, the privacy dashboard gives users a timeline of events for sensors (location, microphone, and camera).

The updates aren’t likely to make a huge difference to users’ experience of Android Auto, but should make the system smoother and do offer some nice privacy features. You can read the full list of updates on Android’s website.



Thankfully there were no injuries, as the bus was empty of passengers and the driver managed to get out before the collision.

The limited-edition Lambo is one of only 112 like it in the world, and one of even fewer in North America.

Lost track of who’s fastest round Germany’s Green Hell? We’ve grouped the times together in categories to create a one-stop shop for N’ring numbers.

The model year updates for the Japanese roadster include the addition of the Zircon sand color.

The Zoe was Europe’s best-selling EV in the past decade but Renault’s upcoming models don’t leave room for it.

Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX will be built in GM plants using the Gerneral’s Ultium battery tech.

Toyota’s small electric sedan is expect to cost the equivalent of just $28,000, massively undercutting Tesla’s Model 3.

GM levels up with Ford and Stellantis to help it attract and retain the best talent.

Plus, EV design trends and 2025 Rolls-Royce Spectre Convertible illustrated.

VW CEO says they are now focused on “what customers want”.

source