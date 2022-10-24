How and where to watch the new Bleach TYBW episodes – Sportskeeda

Bleach TYBW is now featuring new episodes of the anime, but quite a lot of fans are unaware of how or where to watch them. Also, bizarrely enough, the show was advertised for Disney+, but it’s only available in five countries. Those are:

This anime is on Hulu, which is only available to US residents. Thus, many who wish to see the new Bleach TYBW episodes outside of those aforementioned countries will have to resort to alternate methods like VPNs or piracy to watch the show.

The first new episode for Bleach TYBW aired on October 11, 2022, with new episodes showing up in later weeks. How and where a person can watch it will depend on where they live. For example, those living in the United States will have to use Hulu to watch the new series, as Disney+ doesn’t feature it for Americans.

Likewise, people outside of the United States aren’t supposed to use Hulu to watch Bleach TYBW. They can use Disney+, although that runs into the aforementioned problem regarding most international fans being unable to watch the anime legally.

Many anime fans have been pushing for Disney+ to make the show viewable in more countries. It’s common to see this sentiment on Twitter, but there is currently no news about Disney+ allowing the show to be viewed in more countries.

On a related note, anybody seeking to watch the English Dub of Bleach TYBW should check out Hulu’s schedule for new episodes. The first episode will get dubbed on November 4, 2022. All remaining episodes will be updated on the schedule when more news arrives.

Crunchyroll reported that the new episodes would only air on Hulu and Disney+. At the time of writing, there is no Bleach content on Crunchyroll for fans to enjoy.

Netflix has the 2018 live-action movie, but no new episodes relevant to this subject. The platform previously had the original series, but that’s no longer visible for US subscribers.

HIDIVE is another popular streaming service some fans might consider, but the answer is still no. If one wishes to watch the new episodes legally, they only have Hulu and Disney+ as subscription services to consider.

The new episodes are based on the final arc, where the Wandenreich fight against Soul Society’s Gotei 13. There will be plenty of great battles to enjoy, although fans should know that the series will air in four cours, which means that it may take a full year to get all the episodes.

There was a time when fans never got an ending to this beloved anime. Thankfully, Bleach TYBW will adapt the manga’s final arc into an anime format for viewers to enjoy.

