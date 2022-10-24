Will there be a Season 2 of The Patient on Hulu? – Ready Steady Cut

Home » News » Will there be a Season 2 of The Patient on Hulu?

This article discusses the possibility of The Patient Season 2 and its renewed or canceled status. It may contain spoilers for Season 1.

Directed, created, co-produced, and co-written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg for Hulu, The Patient is a taut chamber piece starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson as, respectively, a therapist and the serial killer patient who kidnaps him. While the premise seems lurid, the show has been an extremely high-quality exploration of not just our darkest impulses and obsessions but also faith, family, self-reflection, and change. Here’s the official synopsis, courtesy of Hulu:

Therapist, Alan Strauss, is held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner, who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

With the finale slated for release on October 25, fans will likely be wondering about the show’s future, so here’s everything we know:

Status: TBC



While there hasn’t been an official cancelation, The Patient is not expected to return for Season 2. This is because it was billed as a limited series by FX on Hulu and was only intended to run for 10 episodes.

This isn’t to say that it’s an impossibility for a limited series to be renewed under special circumstances. We have seen this recently with The White Lotus on HBO, and The Patient is indeed very popular. Were it to be renewed, though, it would likely follow the same path, with a completely new cast and plot.

This is probably for the best as, even a week away from the finale, it does seem like the first season is going to tell a complete and satisfying story. Look out for official word of cancellation in the near future.

