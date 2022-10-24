Home Latest News Forget Ape And Punk NFTs, An Actual House Sold On OpenSea For...

Forget Ape And Punk NFTs, An Actual House Sold On OpenSea For $175,000 – USD Coin (USDC/USD) – Benzinga

By
Brandon Martin
-

A house in South Carolina was just sold on OpenSea as a nonfungible token for 175,000 USD Coin USDC/USD, changing the way real estate is bought. USDC is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar.
See More: HOW TO MINT NFTS
The trade was facilitated by Roofstock, an online real estate marketplace that has been in operation since 2015. When you buy real estate on OpenSea, you instantly receive a token in your cryptocurrency wallet that represents the sole ownership of an LLC that has title to an underlying property.
“I never imagined I could buy and finance a house with a simple click, rather than going through the time-consuming and cumbersome traditional settlement and mortgage process,” said Adam Slipakoff, the buyer of the property in a press release. 
“Instead of waiting months for underwriting, appraisals, title searches and preparing deeds, I was able to buy a fully title-insured, rent-ready property with one click.”
The house bought is a newly renovated three-bedroom apartment. The main level features all updated flooring, a combination of wood laminate and tile. The galley-style kitchen includes updated appliances and sliding glass door access to the walkout patio. 

Read Next: Celsius Faces Federal Investigations In 40 States For Suspending Crypto Withdrawals
 
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source

Previous articleApple suppliers preparing for shipments of new MacBook models ahead of October event – 9to5Mac
Brandon Martin
https://www.inferse.com
An Open Source activist, who pursues his passion for tech blogging. In early years of his life, he worked as market analyst for a number of companies. Martin has been writing reviews and articles for a local magazine for last five years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR