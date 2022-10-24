Android 13 announced at Google IO 2022: Check new features – India Today

By Pranav Hegde: Google has announced some new Android 13 features at the Google IO 2022. The new Android update brings with it a bunch of new features while ensuring your smartphone experience becomes more secure and private. The Android 13 rollout is scheduled to take place later this year and ahead of the release, here are some of the new features announced at Google IO 2022.

Google stated that Android 13 is focused mainly on bringing updates to the privacy and security, and personalisation of devices, including those with large screens. The Android 13 beta 1 and developer previews showed some such features, wherein apps were required to get the users permissions before pushing notifications.

Google is also bringing more ways to keep conversations private and secure, store your digital identity and get you to help in the physical world. The company stated that it has been working with carriers and phone makers around the world to upgrade SMS text messaging to a new standard called Rich Communication Services (RCS). RCS offers a secure way of messaging with end-to-end encryption while letting users share high-quality photos, see typing indicators, and even interact in a group.

The Mountain View-based company further revealed that its Messages app has half a billion monthly active users with RCS and is growing fast. Messages already offers end-to-end encryption for one-to-one conversations. Later this year, Google will be bringing encryption to group conversations to open beta.

Google Wallet is also getting some major upgrades with Android 13. It will soon let users save and access hotel keys and office badges from their Android smartphones. The company is also working with international partners to store digital driving licenses and IDs in Google Wallet. In India, the government already allows users to store their documents in apps like DigiLocker and mParivahan.

Google wants to take this a step further by integrating the features of Wallet with other apps. For example, when you add a transit card to your Wallet, your card and balance will automatically show up in Google Maps when you search for directions. If your balance is running low, you can quickly tap and add a fare before you arrive at the station.

Android 13 also introduces new features that can be useful in emergency situations. The new Android update comes with critical infrastructure like Emergency Location Services (ELS) to help first responders locate you when you call for help. The feature was recently launched in Bulgaria, Paraguay, Spain and Saudi Arabia, and it is now available to more than one billion people worldwide.

The company further stated that early earthquake warnings are already in place in 25 countries, and this year Google will launch them in many of the remaining high-risk regions around the world. The company is also working with partners to bring Emergency SOS to Wear OS, so you can instantly contact a trusted friend or family member or call emergency services from your watch.

Google stated that with the launch of a unified platform with Samsung in 2021, there are now over three times as many active Wear OS devices compared to last year. The company is now working with other partners like Fossil Group, Montblanc, Mobvoi, etc., who will launch their smartwatches with WearOS.

Google Assistant is coming to Samsung Galaxy watches, starting with the Watch4 series. The Google Assistant experience for Wear OS has been improved with faster, more natural voice interactions. Users can access useful features like voice-controlled navigation or setting up reminders.

Google stated that it has optimised Android 13 for large-screen devices such as tablets. The new update will introduce new features as well. For example, tap the toolbar to view the app tray and drag and drop apps to view them in a side by side view. More than 20 Google apps will be optimised to take advantage of the extra space, including YouTube Music, Google Maps, Messages and more.

The company is also working with popular third-party apps such as TikTok, Zoom, Facebook, etc.

With the increasing number of connected devices, Google wants users to have a smooth, seamless experience. The company has also previewed features like Fast Pair, where users can quickly connect Bluetooth devices to their smartphones. And with built-in support for Matter on Android, youll be able to use Fast Pair to quickly connect new Matter-enabled smart home devices to your network, Google Home and other accompanying apps all in just a few taps.

There is also a feature called Phone Hub that allows Chromebook users to access their Android phones messaging apps. By streaming from their phone to the laptop, users will be able to send and reply to messages, view the conversation history and launch messaging apps from their laptop.

