Research: Top 4 stablecoins gaining market dominance despite stagnant growth since May – CryptoSlate

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $19,269.58 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,335.28 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is DAO, which gained 3%.

The Right Place to Buy, Earn, Exchange and Borrow against Your Crypto.

Tether’s (USDT) market share stood at 90% in 2020 but has since called to roughly 50% as other stablecoins gained ground in the industry.

Cover art/illustration via CryptoSlate

The top four stablecoins — USDT, USDC, BUSD and DAI — recorded exponential growth throughout 2021 and the first three months of 2022, reaching a peak market cap of $160 billion. However, growth hit a wall in May, when Terra LUNA collapsed, and the collective market cap of the top four is down a significant amount.

Tether’s (USDT) market share stood at 90% n 2020 but has since called to roughly 50% as other stablecoins gained ground in the industry. The chart below shows the top four stablecoins by their market shares since the beginning of January 2020.



In early 2020, USDT claimed over 90% of the stablecoin market share, while Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) claimed the majority of the remaining 10%.

However, as of October, USDT’s market share has fallen to roughly 50%, with USDC and Binance USD (BUSD) making up most of the remaining majority.

Stablecoins have been steadily leaving exchanges since May, with only brief periods of respite between August and September.



Stablecoins leaving exchanges usually means they are being sold for fiat to meet debt obligations or being moved into a different asset class as investors lose trust n crypto.

Ethereum’s (ETH) dominance over the top four stablecoins has been on a downtrend since May, with stablecoins becoming more dominant n June — when ETH hit its lowest price for the year.



The top four stablecoins claiming dominance at such a period indicate that investors were inclined to exchange Ethereum for stablecoins in an effort to protect themselves.

After the loss of confidence caused by the collapse of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, this turn towards stablecoins is a positive development in restoring trust.

Zeynep is an academic who turned to crypto in 2018. Originating in social sciences, she is especially interested in the social impact of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and strongly believes in their transmuting power.

Directly from this Widget: the top CEXs + DEXs aggregated through Orion. No account, global access.

Become a member of CryptoSlate Edge and access our exclusive Discord community, more exclusive content and analysis.

Commitment to Transparency: The author of this article is invested and/or has an interest in one or more assets discussed in this post. CryptoSlate does not endorse any project or asset that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Please take that into consideration when evaluating the content within this article.

Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies.

Terra (LUNA) is a public blockchain protocol that emerged from Terra Classic. Learn More

Ethereum is the community-run technology powering the cryptocurrency ether (ETH) and thousands of decentralized applications. Learn More

Launched in 2014, Tether is a blockchain-enabled platform designed to facilitate the use of fiat currencies in a digital manner. Learn More

USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin fully backed by the US dollar and developed by the CENTRE consortium. Learn More

BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos in partnership with Binance.. Learn More

Avraham Eisenberg has admitted to rug pulling Mango Inu but claims it was all done legally.

The FTX founder asked those who think he is lying to place a bet on whether FTX would list Spot ADA within the next three months.

Bougalis played an integral role in the development of XRP Ledger, and is currently overseeing the introduction of NFTs to the network.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is in the middle of a heated debate on crypto regulation. Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy added his comments on Sunday on the state of affairs

On Binance, APT’s value briefly spiked to as high as $59.39 before crashing to under $10.

Mikomedia is a blockchain interoperability provider which focuses on giving EVM capabilities to smart networks like Cardano, which are originally non-EVM.

The LUNC community passed Proposal 5234 to reduce the tax burn from 1.2% to 0.2%.

Founding Engineer of Aptos, Josh Lind, has presented a full breakdown of network highlights for the launch of the Aptos Blockchain stating “We’re excited for more users to take advantage of Aptos”

The activist group stated that “without a shadow of doubt” BAYC and Yuga Labs are hiding esoteric symbolism in plain sight.

Tron-native tokens will be accepted as a medium of payment in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

2M BNB tokens were moved to a wallet that was immediately blacklisted by Tether – the BNB chain has been paused

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson made the statement in reaction to a picture of Kanye West wearing a cap with a Satoshi Nakamoto inscription after he was de-banked by JPMorgan.

Valentin Cabela talked about Zilliqa’s vision for web3 gaming, the gaming console, its mining abilities, and the built-in cold wallet.

A weekly recap of key Bitcoin metrics and the macro factors affecting its price performance in the market, published every weekend.

Got a story tip? Email [email protected]

Disclaimer: By using this website, you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. CryptoSlate has no affiliation or relationship with any coin, business, project or event unless explicitly stated otherwise. CryptoSlate is only an informational website that provides news about coins, blockchain companies, blockchain products and blockchain events. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own diligence before making any investment decisions. CryptoSlate is not accountable, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss incurred, alleged or otherwise, in connection to the use or reliance of any content you read on the site.

© 2022 CryptoSlate. All rights reserved. Terms | Privacy

Please add “[email protected]“ to your email whitelist.

Stay connected via

source