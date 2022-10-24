Barrow landmark makes surprise (far, far, away) appearance in Star Wars series – The Mail

A BARROW landmark has made an unexpected appearance in a Star Wars series streaming on Disney Plus.

Barrow’s Devonshire Dock Hall can be seen in the (far, far, away) distance of the latest Stat Wars: Andor episode which was filmed on the Lancashire coast.

The series was shot on the beachfront in Cleveleys last year, with actors and film crews descending on the seaside promenade.

The Disney+ show Star Wars: Andor is a prequel to Star Wars film Rogue One, released in 2016, and stars Rogue One’s Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard.

Viewers were able to see a glimpse of Barrow in the background of the Lancashire-shot scenes which aired in the seventh episode of the series, Announcement, released this week.

Andor is the latest major live-action Star Wars series for Disney Plus, following the success of The Mandalorian. As well as The Mandalorian returning for a third run, there are also spin-offs on the way in the form of The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic.

We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community – a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.

Please report any comments that break our rules.

Last Updated:

Are you sure you want to delete this comment?

This website and associated newspapers adhere to the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s Editors’ Code of Practice. If you have a complaint about the editorial content which relates to inaccuracy or intrusion, then please . If you are dissatisfied with the response provided you can

. This site is part of Newsquest’s audited local newspaper network. A Gannett Company. , Loudwater Mill, Station Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. HP10 9TY. Registered in England & Wales | 01676637 |

Data returned from the Piano ‘meterActive/meterExpired’ callback event.

As a subscriber, you are shown 80% less display advertising when reading our articles.

Those ads you do see are predominantly from local businesses promoting local services.

These adverts enable local businesses to get in front of their target audience – the local community.

It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times.

source