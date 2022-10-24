iPhone 12, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S22 price cuts still available on Amazon, Flipkart – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The mega festive sales from the major e-commerce websites finally wrapped up yesterday. But guess what? There are still a couple of interesting deals that you can grab even today. Yes, from Amazon to Flipkart, there is still a chance to get impressive discounts just like before on some premium smartphones. It offers a great opportunity if you are still looking for a gift for yourself or your loved ones this Diwali. From iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 to Samsung Galaxy S22, have a look at these interesting deals.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the iPhone 12 was available at a price of Rs. 47499. Surprisingly, you can still get the smartphone at the same price! Plus, Rs. 1250 discount with bank offers and Rs. 14050 off through an exchange deal, which will collectively let you own a new iPhone 12 for just Rs. 32199. It comes with A14 Bionic chipset performance, a 12MP dual camera setup, and iOS 16-supported features.

Even after the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, the price of the iPhone 11 is available at the discounted price of Rs. 35990 for the 64GB storage variant. You can get Rs. 1250 off on card offers and up to Rs. 18500 with the help of the exchange offer by Flipkart. This will help you to bring down the price of the iPhone 11 to under Rs. 20000. This will be one of the most affordable iPhone deals to grab now.

Not a fan of the iPhone? Check this Samsung Galaxy S22 price on Amazon. Don’t worry about the sale! The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G costs Rs. 85999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. But Amazon managed to provide a substantial discount of 38 percent. On a good note, you can grab the deal for just Rs. 52999. Plus, bank offers and exchange deals will make the deal more tempting. Here is Rs. 1250 off on bank cards and up to ₹14050 off via exchange deal, which will collectively make the effective price just Rs. 37699.

During the massive festive season sale, this Samsung Galaxy smartphone had gone through several interesting price drops, offers, and discounts. Even right now, it is available at a price of Rs. 29999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This is a massive discount of 60 percent from its retail cost of Rs. 74999. The deal doesn’t end here, Amazon’s card offers and exchange deals will make it even cheaper.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71666584778677

source