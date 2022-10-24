Message for Mars fans – Japan Today

JapanToday

A sign is displayed 0n a big screen before the Bruno Mars concert at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Saturday night. Mars will also perform at two sold-out concerts at Tokyo Dome on Oct 26 and Oct 27.

Pathetic…..

Ignore this stupidity.

This is beyond pathetic. What artist wants to perform to a dead silent crowd? Might as well perform at a cemetery. Are they going to demand Bruno Mars to sing with a mask on too?

Ridiculous.

Mars lacks atmosphere.

Yeah, good luck with that.

Fun police are knocking on my window…

Ergo, mask wearers can scream all they want to?

Is Japan ever going to move on and join the rest of the world again?

My wife’s family were fully masked for the school sports day, outdoors. It makes me feel quite sad to see it.

“Everybody make some noise!”

“…….”

Is Japan ever going to move on and join the rest of the world again?

Considering how their office technology is still stuck in the 1980s, doubtful. They’re so allergic to change, it’s become detrimental. Asking concert goers to not cheer makes about as much sense as giving a bicycle to a fish. They might as well not hold the concert at all.

Ignore this ridiculous sign. Japan is so backward and the people so subservient, move on fgs.

Good stop cheering i dont want to smell your bad breath i mean i dont want your virus/germs floating around….

