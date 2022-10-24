How to Binge House of the Dragon Season 1 for as Little as $9.99 – TVLine

By October 22 2022, 9:00 AM PDT

If you’ve been dragon your feet on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, the time is nigh to binge all of Season 1’s 10 episodes, on HBO Max.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, as it tells the story of House Targaryen. The HBO series debuted on Aug. 21, with the season finale set for a Sunday, Oct. 23 release — meaning, you can sign up for HBO Max for a monthly rate as low as $9.99, get your binge on, and then move on (if you desire).

How to Binge House of the Dragon on HBO Max

House of the Dragon streams exclusively on HBO Max, which runs $9.99/month (or $69.99/year) for a plan that includes ads (sign up here), or $14.99/month ($104.99/year) for the ad-free subscription level (sign up here).



Sign up now to stream House of the Dragon and other HBO Max content, including HBO Max originals such as the Emmy-winning Hacks and The Flight Attendant, the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That…, The Sex Lives of College Girls, the Gossip Girl reboot, the adult animated comedy Harley Quinn, the live-action The Suicide Squad offshoot Peacemaker, the DC heroes team-up series Titans, Tokyo Vice and the Taika Waititi pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. HBO Max subscribers also have access to classic and current HBO series like The Sopranos, Succession, Industry, Euphoria, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Avenue 5, plus all episodes of shows such as Young Sheldon, Abbott Elementary and The Vampire Diaries.

HBO MAX STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($9.99/month or $69.99/year with ads;

$14.99/month, $104.99/year with no ads)



Less than a week after House of the Dragon debuted to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history, the fantasy saga was renewed for a Season 2.

The cast includes/included Paddy Considine (as King Viserys I Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria) and Rhys Ifans (Ser Otto Hightower), in addition to Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes and Savannah Steyn.

WATCH THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 1 TRAILER

