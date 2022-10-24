BIG EYES and SOLANA: Crypto Assets that Can Help Your Portfolio Recover from REKT – NewsWatch

Crypto investors react to REKT differently. For the newbies or low-risk takers, it’s their sign to quit the crypto market temporarily or permanently. However, top market players are staunch in believing they can always gain back their losses. If you share the same thoughts as the latter, purchasing the right crypto asset during this period is the best decision.



With rumors, analysis, and predictions indicating the next year to be a profitable one, buying a cryptocurrency with a prospect could help you forget you ever experienced REKT. Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes (BIG) are smart purchase options you can consider, as the coming months could be great for the crypto assets.



Solana (SOL)

Solana is powered by its native token SOL. The prominent cryptocurrency ranks high in the crypto market by market capitalization and has been seen as the closest competitor to Ethereum (ETH) most times. Solana offers users something different with its speed, scalability, and relative ease of navigation.

The decentralized network allows developers to build user-friendly digital infrastructures and decentralized apps (DApps) with global benefits. Solana averages 2000+ transactions per second, making it one of the fastest blockchains. Users enjoy optimal time to finality at a low cost, making Solana a favorite to many blockchain developers.

The cryptocurrency has been added to 1.7+ million watchlists, indicating it’s one of the most watched in the market. Solana (SOL) would be looking to repeat its feat in Q4 of 2021, where it peaked at a 3-figure market price, setting a new all-time high. Purchasing the cryptocurrency at its less than $40 market price could yield a profit if it eventually rallies above $100 towards its $200+ initial all-time high.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)



The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale growth has been explosive, even with the downward trend of the coin market. On average, the new crypto project raises $500K per day. It has hit $8+ million, and it’s very close to surpassing its presale target amount. Big Eyes (BIG) brings a breath of freshness to the coin market with its distinct features that make it stand out from conventional meme coins.



The new crypto project brings hope, and experts believe it can help many portfolios recover from REKT. Big Eyes (BIG) use case positions it to achieve this in the coming months. It combines the pros of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), memes, and community support, increasing its prospect for market success.

Crypto enthusiasts that get into the project early have a high possibility of gaining high profits when the meme coin launches in the market properly. Big Eyes (BIG) presents another opportunity to benefit from an unprecedented price surge, which could compensate for Dogecoin (Doge) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) price pumps missed in the previous year.



The meme coin offers itself as an easier means for investors to contribute towards the sustainability of major earth’s ecosystem by allocating 5% of its total coins’ supply to charity endeavors concerned with ocean preservation and protection.



Big Eyes (BIG) will launch on major exchanges like UniSwap, increasing its prominence. Its tax-free policy makes it attractive to investors, and you shouldn’t miss out on the next big thing in the crypto space.



