Streaming Is Starting to Look A Lot Like Cable TV – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco.

Bloomberg Chief Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.

Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in places outside of Silicon Valley.

BMW Supplier European Lithium Is in Talks to Merge with Sizzle SPAC

State Street’s CEO Says Private Credit Can Lower Risk for Banks

HSBC’s Major Raises Prospect of Ultra-Low US Rates Returning

Yellen Says No Information on Japan Intervening on Yen Again

LA Port Chief Says Labor Deal Still Likely But Months Away

Carnival’s Costa Cruises Pulls Asia Trips as China’s Covid Zero Policy Bites

South Africa’s Central Bank Spent Years Probing Jooste

Apple Hikes Music and TV+ Prices in First Increases Since Launch

Ashley’s Frasers Group Raises Stakes in Hugo Boss, Asos

Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

Progressive Democrats Urge Biden to Seek Diplomatic Solution on Ukraine

Biden Team Works on Setting Up Xi Meeting as Chinese Leader Tightens Grip

A $50 World Series Bet in April Could Make One Gambler $125,000

Americans Fall Further Behind on Retirement Savings as Inflation Bites

Leslie Jordan, Emmy-Winning ‘Will & Grace’ Actor, Dies At 67

McIlroy’s Road Back to No. 1 Felt Longer Than It Really Was

Just How Close Are We to World War III, Exactly?

Welcome to Kremlinology, With Chinese Characteristics

Elon Musk Might Buy Twitter This Week

What the Alzheimer’s Drug Breakthrough Means for Other Diseases

The Fantasy of Instant Delivery Is Imploding

Female Bosses Face a New Bias: Employees Refusing to Work Overtime

Southwest Air, Customer-Service Workers Reach Tentative Labor Deal

Ye Documentary Shelved by Studio Following Antisemitic Remarks

Pimco, UBS Among Investors Demanding Science-Based Climate Goals

Yellen Tempers Expectations for Major EV Tax-Credit Tweaks

Shanghai Villages Blamed for Covid Outbreak Face Demolition After Lockdowns

Please Transport Me to China’s ‘Wormhole Library’

Death at NYC’s Rikers Island Pushes City Past Last Year’s Toll

Celsius Stockholders Lose Bid for Official Bankruptcy Committee

Lower Volatility Confounds Crypto Traders Used to Yo-Yo Swings

Is October Crypto’s Great Pumpkin?



popup

Programming update: This is now coming from a generic email (not mine). If you want to reach out about anything in this newsletter, please email me (lshaw31@bloomberg.net) or text me (if you have my number).

Prices are going up. Advertising is coming in. And there are more channels to watch than anyone wants or needs. The streaming business is starting to look like cable TV from 10 years ago.

source