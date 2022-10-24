Apple had a M1 Mac Pro, but decided to wait for M2 Extreme – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

The rumored new Mac Pro with M1 has been reportedly scrapped

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.

Mark Gurman provided some details about unreleased Apple products in a new interview, suggesting a M1 Mac Pro isn’t coming, and the Mac mini won’t see a redesign.

Gurman normally reports for Bloomberg where he provides leaks and rumors from his insider sources. For example, he recently shared details about the rumored “Pro” Apple Watch Series 8 in his “Power On” newsletter.

The interview was hosted by YouTube channel Max Tech, where Gurman discussed some of the exaggerated controversies that the interviewers originally started surrounding the M2 MacBook Air. As the interview continued, Gurman shed some light on unreleased Apple products that won’t be released.

“I don’t think there will be a redesign to the Mac mini,” said Gurman. “I actually don’t know where the rumors of a redesign came from. I think those are also going to be spec bumps.”

After the Mac Studio was revealed, it seemed that Apple would no longer announce a redesigned Mac mini. A Mac Pro with M1, however, remained in the rumor mill until very recently.

The rumored new Mac mini design may never be announced

“They also had an M1 Mac Pro, ready to go months ago,” continued Gurman. “But I guess they scrapped that to just wait for the M2 pro version.”

Rumors had originally assumed the Mac Pro would be announced during WWDC with an M1 variant, perhaps higher than the M1 Ultra. That didn’t pan out, and now, with the existence of the M2 processor, the Mac Pro may not arrive for a long time.

Gurman believes the Mac Pro with “M2 Extreme” could be announced by the end of 2022, but wouldn’t be released until mid-2023 at the earliest. Apple could also announce new iPad Pros with M2 and more in the same time period.

The full interview is available on the Max Tech YouTube page. Gurman shares repeated information about future AirPods and Apple Watch models and the state of Apple given the economy.

Gurman normally reports for Bloomberg where he provides leaks and rumors from his insider sources. For example, he recently shared details about the rumored “Pro” Apple Watch Series 8 in his “Power On” newsletter.

The interview was hosted by YouTube channel Max Tech, where Gurman discussed some of the exaggerated controversies that the interviewers originally started surrounding the M2 MacBook Air. As the interview continued, Gurman shed some light on unreleased Apple products that won’t be released.

“I don’t think there will be a redesign to the Mac mini,” said Gurman. “I actually don’t know where the rumors of a redesign came from. I think those are also going to be spec bumps.”

Rumors of a new Mac mini originated from the controversial Jon Prosser. His leak history was accurate for some time, but has come into question thanks to a few major misses like a flat-sided Apple Watch or an iPhone without a camera bump.

After the Mac Studio was revealed, it seemed that Apple would no longer announce a redesigned Mac mini. A Mac Pro with M1, however, remained in the rumor mill until very recently.

“They also had an M1 Mac Pro, ready to go months ago,” continued Gurman. “But I guess they scrapped that to just wait for the M2 pro version.”

Rumors had originally assumed the Mac Pro would be announced during WWDC with an M1 variant, perhaps higher than the M1 Ultra. That didn’t pan out, and now, with the existence of the M2 processor, the Mac Pro may not arrive for a long time.

Gurman believes the Mac Pro with “M2 Extreme” could be announced by the end of 2022, but wouldn’t be released until mid-2023 at the earliest. Apple could also announce new iPad Pros with M2 and more in the same time period.

The full interview is available on the Max Tech YouTube page. Gurman shares repeated information about future AirPods and Apple Watch models and the state of Apple given the economy.

It really doesn’t make sense for Apple to release a M1-based product, other than for the iPad (again), when the M2 has been released. That said, Apple really needs to make sure the M2 design really works withe least amount of heat so the normal fans and heatsinks will work. Once the M2 was released, nobody in their right might would have purchased an M1 Mac Pro or updated M1 Mac mini, they’d just wait a year to get the upgraded versions.

Redesigning the Mini, well to what end? It’s got lots of ports, though one on the front would be nice. It matches the Studio form so there’s constancy there. No reason to do a (costly) redesign when what they have really works well. It would be fun to see, but to what purpose? They aren’t going to add upgradeable SSDs and RAM.

I think Apple recognized the M1 Ultra, as powerful as it is, wasn’t going to be the nuclear weapon they intended. So the Studio was developed in a short space of time and bridges the gap. The M1 Ultra has since shown itself to not take full advantage of its potential and so we wait for M2 Ultra and “Extreme.”

Probably 3nm.

The M series Mac Pro needs to be a mic drop.

9secondkox2 said: I think Apple recognized the M1 Ultra, as powerful as it is, wasn’t going to be the nuclear weapon they intended. So the Studio was developed in a short space of time and bridges the gap. I’m skeptical of this. I suspect Mac Studio was quite intentional. I think Studio was designed for a specific purpose and segment of the market. It’s the in-between the full-blown Mac Pro and a Mac Mini (and alternative to an iMac Pro).

I’m skeptical of this. I suspect Mac Studio was quite intentional.

I think Studio was designed for a specific purpose and segment of the market. It’s the in-between the full-blown Mac Pro and a Mac Mini (and alternative to an iMac Pro).

DAalseth said: Redesigning the Mini, well to what end? It’s got lots of ports, though one on the front would be nice. It matches the Studio form so there’s constancy there. No reason to do a (costly) redesign when what they have really works well. It would be fun to see, but to what purpose? They aren’t going to add upgradeable SSDs and RAM. I was really hoping that Apple would release a redesigned Mac mini – up until the Mac Studio landed on center stage. The Mac Studio is essentially everything that I had hoped the Mac mini would eventually become. It’s the Max mini I was hoping for. With the lack of post purchase upgrades and with zero internal expansion capability (it’s a sealed box) the Mac Studio is effectively a massive upgrade to the Mac mini but still a long away from the Mac Pro. So yeah I’m also wondering why Apple would put a whole lot of effort into a radical redesign of the current Mac mini. They just have to find a way to keep it up to date while still slotting it into a price-performance gap that doesn’t infringe on the base Max Studio. The next mini will be the Air of the Mac product line. All this adds up to the notion of a “prosumer” expandable Mac that pulls in some of the expansion and upgradable features of the Mac Pro being nothing more than a pipe dream. There’s probably still a remaining niche for a beefier iMac, but Apple isn’t giving us any hints about their intentions in this area.

I was really hoping that Apple would release a redesigned Mac mini – up until the Mac Studio landed on center stage. The Mac Studio is essentially everything that I had hoped the Mac mini would eventually become. It’s the Max mini I was hoping for.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made an unexpected appearance at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, waving the checkered flag at the finishing line in an unusually slow manner.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are the company's newest wearable accessories, and these are the features that might tempt new buyers or Apple Watch Series 7 owners.

Apple is edging slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations for the September quarter that includes the iPhone 14 launch, so analyst focus is already starting to shift to the crucial holiday quarter.

The redesigned entry-level iPad is closer to the iPad Air than ever. Here's how they compare.

Apple's 2022 update to the iPad Pro lineup introduces its newest Apple Silicon chip to its tablet range. Here's how the latest iPad Pro models compete against Apple's 2021 generation.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple's MacBook Air. Here's how the two compare.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Google's Pixel Watch is a brand new competitor to the market-leading Apple Watch. Here's how Google's new wearable fares against the Apple Watch Series 8.

Apple's macOS Ventura is heavy with security enhancements & fixes

How to get the new iOS 16.1 and macOS updates if you were on the beta

Urban Armor Gear releases rugged cases for 10th-gen iPad

This week's best early Black Friday sales on Apple: save up to $600

macOS Monterey & macOS Big Sur get security update

Apple has new App Store rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency

iTunes 12.12.6 for Windows adds M2 iPad Pro support

Apple updates SKAdNetwork API that allows for private ad campaigns

Apple CEO Tim Cook made an unexpected appearance at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, waving the checkered flag at the finishing line in an unusually slow manner.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are the company's newest wearable accessories, and these are the features that might tempt new buyers or Apple Watch Series 7 owners.

Apple is edging slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations for the September quarter that includes the iPhone 14 launch, so analyst focus is already starting to shift to the crucial holiday quarter.

There is much to like in macOS Ventura and many reasons to upgrade, but there are still some oddly rough edges and not all of the new features live up to promises.

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are the company's newest wearable accessories, and these are the features that might tempt new buyers or Apple Watch Series 7 owners.

Created in partnership with Apple, the new Level Lock+ is a shining example of a near-perfect smart lock with support for Apple Home Key and an entirely hidden design. Let's test it out.

There is an incredibly capable Camera and app on the all-new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here's how to get the best shots possible.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer all of the comforts of noise-cancellation in a wireless package similar to the new AirPods Pro 2. Here's how the two flagship earbuds stack up.

Apple's first release of iPadOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, provides a flawed glimpse into the future of computing thanks to Stage Manager, but some hurdles will be difficult to overcome.

It's not often we find a product that isn't even worth the cost of the cardboard that the product is shipped in, but the iLive Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds fits that category.

Lofree's 1% Transparent Keyboard line boasts linear mechanical switches, built-in LED effects — and transparent keycaps.

Launched into a crowded field, Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 Dock doesn't just provide legacy ports, but more Thunderbolt as well.

The Uplift L-Shaped Standing Desk offers an expansive workspace with quick-moving motorized legs and plenty of customization options.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

Follow us on Social Media:

{{ title }}

source