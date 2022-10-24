Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Joseph Baena, Shows Leaner Physique Following 'Dancing With the Stars' – BarBend



At this point, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, is a celebrity in his own right. He has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, was recently on the cover of Men’s Health, and appeared as a contestant during the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars.

Unfortunately for Baena, he and his partner Daniella Karagach were eliminated from the series during the October 18, 2022 episode, which aired on Disney+. But it wasn’t a total loss — in addition to taking part in a high-profile series, all that dance training actually helped Baena get leaner in the process.

Check out the video below in which Baena shows off his physique on October 22, compared to what it was like at the start of the show six weeks earlier:

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@joebaena)

[Related: 1983 Mr. O Samir Bannout Says Arnold Schwarzenegger “Didn’t Deserve to Win” the Controversial 1980 Olympia]

In the caption of the video, Baena says he went from 205 pounds to 195 pounds in six weeks during his Dancing With the Stars tenure.

In that time, Baena lasted five weeks’ worth of episodes, one of which saw him dress up as Hercules in a slight nod to Schwarzenegger’s role in 1969’s Hercules in New York.

“[I] am extremely grateful for the opportunity to not only be on the show and learn to dance but also to have the chance to show people who I really am,” Baena wrote on Instagram after his elimination.

“Was very emotional last night saying bye, as I fell in love with this process and learning how to dance. I also fell in love with performing in front of all of you, the audience.”

Despite his growing celebrity, Baena still hasn’t confirmed whether he’s ever going to actually compete in a bodybuilding show. There have been plenty of hints, though.

In recent months, Baena has been spotted training with Mike O’Hearn and getting posing tips from ‘70s bodybuilding icon Robby Robinson.

A post shared by Joseph Baena (@joebaena)

[Related: 12 of the Most Aesthetic Bodybuilders to Ever Compete]

There was also a cryptic Instagram post from August 2022, in which Baena was shown hitting Arnold’s famous three-quarter back pose with a caption that just said, “Going for it.”

Whether this all culminates in a stage debut remains to be seen, but it’s clear that these teases continue to fuel speculation.

For more bodybuilding news from BarBend, check out these stories below:

Featured Image: @Joebaena on Instagram



BarBend is an independent website. The views expressed on this site may come from individual contributors and do not necessarily reflect the view of BarBend or any other organization. BarBend is the Official Media Partner of USA Weightlifting.

Have a question or comment? Get in touch:

Email us: info[at]barbend.com

source