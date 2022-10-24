MULN Stock Forecast: Mullen Automotive notches third straight gain – FXStreet

Stocks Reporter

Mullen Automotive (MULN) extended its strong performance this week with its third consecutive positive day following its acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMSQ). On Friday, MULN added 7.3% and closed the trading week at a price of $0.38. Stocks rallied following two losing days as all three major averages soared into the weekend. For Wall Street, it was the best week of trading since June, as treasury bond yields pulled back after hitting their highest levels since 2008. Overall, the Dow Jones added 2.5%, the S&P 500 gained 2.4%, and the Nasdaq rose by 2.3% during the session.

Mullen continued to build its team ahead of the launch of its flagship FIVE crossover EV. The latest addition to its management team is former General Motors (GM) executive John Schwegman who will take over as the Chief Commercial Officer for Mullen’s commercial EV division. Schwegman spent 35 years with General Motors and played a major role in the development of its core electric vehicle prioritization. It is believed that Schwegman will also play a large role in developing the electric vans made under the Mullen-Bollinger partnership.

Electric truck maker Rivian (RIVN) continued to move forward with its plans to launch an electric bike line in the near future. In a recent interview with Disrupt 2022, CEO RJ Scaringe reiterated how excited the company is about electric bikes and how he believes they will be a major part of transportation in the future. No official date or prototype has been announced by Rivian yet.



MULN 5-minute chart 10/21/22

