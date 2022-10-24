What's coming to HBO and HBO Max in August 2022? – Ready Steady Cut

Home » Premium Channels » What’s coming to HBO and HBO Max in August 2022?

This article discusses what’s coming to HBO and HBO Max in August 2022. You can check out last month’s schedule by clicking these words.

Welcome to our monthly rundown of what’s coming to HBO and HBO Max in August 2022. Please note, this article focuses primarily on original content rather than licensed fare, with particular attention paid to recognizable IPs or hotly-anticipated movies and shows. Since complete information isn’t available right now, this article will be regularly updated throughout the month with the latest additions as and when we get them. And do remember that here at Ready Steady Cut we offer the most comprehensive coverage of all streaming releases, so be sure to check back regularly not just for updates but for links to our reviews and recaps for August’s offerings.

The Rehearsal — Nathan Fielder gives people a chance to rehearse for their own lives in a world where nothing never works out as expected.

Industry (Season 2) — The drama following a group of young investment bankers at a prestigious London firm returns for its second season nearly two years after the series first debuted.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (Season 2) — An honest and unique look into what it means to be young, black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in the heart of South Los Angeles.

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life — Stand-up special.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions — HBO Sports and NFL Films collaborate on revolutionary docuseries Hard Knocks which will chronicle the Detroit Lions’ 2022 training camp.

The Princess — Constructed entirely out of archival footage, Ed Perkins’ documentary retraces the life of Princess Diana.



House of the Dragon — Arriving just two weeks before Amazon’s rival big-budget fantasy series—and that can’t be a coincidence, can it?—comes HBO”s first Game of Thrones spinoff. It’s a prequel set in Westeros two centuries before the events of Thrones that will trace the downfall of the House Targaryen (eventually including the Targaryen civil war, which earns the name “the Dance of the Dragons”).

Katrina Babies — From director Edward Buckles, Jr., Katrina Babies offers an intimate look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and its impact on the youth of New Orleans.

House of Ho (Season 2) — The series focuses on a Vietnamese American family in Houston.

That’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in August 2022. You can check out these releases and many others with a subscription to the service.

