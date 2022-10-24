Google Pixel 6a gets Android 13 Beta 4.1 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login
Sagar 02 August 2022
Google Android Firmware Updates
Google has released the Android 13 Beta 4.1 for the Pixel 6a, which is the latest Android 13 beta already available for other eligible Pixel devices.
The Android 13 Beta 4.1 is the first Android 13 beta build for the Pixel 6a, which, according to the official changelog, comes with a few bug fixes in addition to the July 2022 security patch. However, the firmware actually comes with the June 2022 security patch level.
The Google Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box, and if you can’t wait for the release of Android 13’s stable version, you can give the Android 13 beta a try. You can navigate here for more details about the Android 13 beta program.
Source
Fingerprint not working after A13. When registering this comes up "couldn't process fingerprint. Please try again later".
Don't get this bet update, fingerprint sensor stops working
Stop being entitled
